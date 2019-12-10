These are the top 20 books of 2019, according to Goodreads users

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Reading can provide a total escape from reality. Books can take you to faraway places, lead you to new ideas and characters can start to feel like friends. If you're looking to add a few titles to your reading list, Goodreads has some suggestions!

On Tuesday, the book recommendation site announced their best books of 2019, as picked by its readers. More than 4.6 million users voted across 20 categories including best mystery & thriller, nonfiction, fiction and romance.

As users voted for their favorite tales, a couple of familiar Read With Jenna book club picks made the shortlists including "A Woman is No Man," by Etaf Rum, "The Dutch House," by Ann Patchett and "Evvie Drake Starts Over," by Linda Holmes.

As for the winners, Stephen King and Rick Riordan have tied for the most Goodreads Choice Awards of all time and you may find a "Queer Eye" star in more than one category! Plus, there's a Fred Rogers poetry book that I'm personally excited to get my hands on. Read on for the full list of winners.

The best books of 2019, according to Goodreads

1. Best Fiction

Margaret Atwood's "The Testaments" is set 15 years after the events of "The Handmaid's Tale."Gilead is still gripped by authoritarian rule, but cracks are beginning to show. It's also worth a read if you're a fan of the Hulu show.

2. Best Mystery and Thriller

This book seems to have it all! Set in London, the story unravels after a world-renowned painter murders her fashion photographer husband in their posh home and subsequently refuses to speak. Entertainment Weekly described it as "a mix of Hitchcockian suspense, Agatha Christie plotting, and Greek tragedy."

3. Best Historical Fiction

If you're a big fan of rock-and-roll music, this might be the book for you! It transports the reader back to the '60s and '70s, right into the wild music scene. It was also a Reese Witherspoon book club pick this summer. The actress said of the book, "I devoured 'Daisy Jones & The Six' in a day, falling head over heels for it. Daisy and the band captured my heart."

4. Best Fantasy

This novel has the Ivy League, secret societies and a main character with a mysterious past. What more could you want?

5. Best Romance

I've heard nothing but rave reviews from everyone who has read this debut novel. It surrounds a fictional first family, a British prince and a love story that readers are falling for.

6. Best Science Fiction

Blake Crouch is the bestselling author behind "Dark Matter." This novel starts with the discovery of a disease unlike any other and is based on recent research about false memories. If you've ever experienced a strong sense of déjà vu, this read's for you.

7. Best Horror

It's no surprise to see Stephen King win in this category! He won last year for his thriller, "The Outsider," and this is his ninth Goodreads Choice Award.

8. Best Humor

After you're done being completely freaked out by Stephen King, turn to some comic relief from Ali Wong. Wong writes letters to her daughters that cover all sorts of topics they'll need to know about throughout their life.

9. Best Nonfiction

I've seen this book everywhere this year and now I have another reason to finally read it! Rachel Hollis has pulled together a collection of advice to help the 21st-century woman change the world.

10. Best Memoir and Autobiography

You've seen him as one of the Fab Five on "Queer Eye" and now Jonathan Van Ness is getting deeply personal in his memoir. Fair warning: You are definitely going to cry, but also laugh, maybe at the same time.

11. Best History and Biography

This book immediately stands out. So many stories have been told about Jack the Ripper, but what about his victims? This book explores the true story of the women murdered by the infamous serial killer.

12. Best Science and Technology

Don't let the title scare you away! This book features illustrations and answers to questions that you may find hard to ask out loud.

13. Best Food and Cookbooks

Another "Queer Eye" star makes the list — this time in the cookbook category. Antoni Porowski is best known for cooking up yummy dishes on Netflix, but this book will bring him into your kitchen! Even beginner cooks will be able to pull off these recipes.

14. Best Graphic Novels and Comics

Rainbow Rowell is a New York Times bestselling author and the gorgeous illustrations in this book are done by award-winning artist Faith Erin Hicks. This book has pumpkins, friendship and one epic plan.

15. Best Poetry

"Shout" beat out "The Mermaid's Voice Returns in This One," (by last year's winning author, Amanda Lovelace) by only 200 votes!

16. Best Debut Novel

This novel is so good it won two categories!

17. Best Young Adult Fiction

A heartbreaking story of young love, this novel follows two teenagers with cystic fibrosis as they fall for each other but are forced to stay five feet away from each other.

18. Best Young Adult Fantasy and Science Fiction

This novel marks the second book in "The Folk of the Air" series. Things are looking complicated for the main character Jude!

19. Best Middle Grade and Children's

For nine consecutive years, Rick Riordan has come out on top in the Middle Grade and Children's category. This is the fourth book of five with the final installment coming out in Fall 2020.

20. Best Picture Book

Poetry from Mister Rogers? Sign us up! This book sounds like the perfect escape and something to read before you see Tom Hanks play the iconic Fred Rogers in the upcoming film, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

