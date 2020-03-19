Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

While family game night is a pastime that many enjoy, if you continue to play the same games time and time again, it can get pretty repetitive.

In an effort to help you change things up a bit, we rounded up plenty of new and exciting games for the family, kids and adults, that will keep everyone entertained for hours.

Resident fun expert Meredith Sinclair visited TODAY in January to share some of the most popular games.

The list below has family games by category. To quickly jump to the section simply click the links below:

Best family games

Made by the company that brought you the popular game "What Do You Meme?" comes this fun party addition that is made for anyone 17 years or older. It will reveal unknown facts about the players around you and it's super easy to learn.

If you thought sushi was just meant for eating, you need to think again! The Flying Sushi Kitchen game will bring everyone together during a fun and exciting challenge to be the best chef in the room. Pluck flying pieces out of the air with chopsticks, make your sushi creation on a platter and be the first one to make $25 worth of orders.

This game combines two fan favorites in one — the classic fun of Twister and the pensive challenge of scrabble will get everyone moving in no time. Spell words on a giant mat filled with letters and watch your friends get tied up — literally!

Monopoly is a timeless game that will keep people busy for hours on end. The hard part? Sometimes it takes a bit too long. Not anymore! Monopoly Speed will have you finishing the game in just 10 minutes without forfeiting any of the excitement.

This game is meant for kids, adults and anyone in between. Buyers said that it had them laughing the entire time! What more could you want?

Left, Center Right is a fast-paced dice game that includes three dice, 24 playing chips and a list of instructions. Players compete by rolling the dice, passing their chips and aiming to take home the center pot full of chips.

Party Bowl is bound to become an instant hit in your household. In this game, players split into two teams, come up with words about themselves based on prompted cards, then toss them in the Party Bowl. Next, each team tries to guess the person behind the cards.

Made for ages six and up, this mash-up game will make for a fun night to remember. Combine the strategy from Connect Four with luck involved in Candy Land and you'll have everyone wanting to play another round.

You won't be able to keep a straight face when playing this game. Prepare to laugh while watching your friends and family struggle with tongue-tying challenges.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Remove, steal and trade hardwood blocks with this fun mashup of Monopoly and Jenga. This set includes multiple games in one so everyone can keep playing throughout the evening.

For years, Trouble has been a family game night essential. You can play with two or four players and it's perfect for kids. Leave it on the coffee table and your guests can play throughout the night.

You've probably found yourself watching and being completely mesmerized by Bob Ross's "The Joy of Painting" before. There's no painting involved in this game, just some art-inspired cards.

If you love "The Golden Girls" and enjoyed playing Clue as a kid, then this game is a dream come true. You and your family will solve the mystery of who ate the cheesecake.

This classic hit is one that kids love time and time again.

This 6-foot-long board game means fun for kids of all ages. It's recommended for kids age 3 and up, so everyone can get involved. Think of it as the ultimate game of "Eye Spy."

If you love a wild adventure and a good mystery, this game based on the children's book and 1995 fantasy adventure movie brings them both together. Be prepared to spend hours playing.

This classic game is guaranteed family fun. Use the tweezers to help Cavity Sam feel better, but keep your hands steady! Kids can play with friends or by themselves.

This classic is always a hit with everyone from kids to grandparents. You can have up to four players at a time.

This 60-minute game is for mystery and haunted house lovers. Build your own mansion room-by-room and then explore it. There's lots of thrill and suspense in store.

Calling all "Game of Thrones" fans! If you love the show, or have friends that do, this game is a must. It combines the classic game of Clue with the hit TV show.

This fun strategy game is perfect for all ages and takes less than a minute to learn! Players take turns placing their 21 pieces on the board and each piece must touch another of the same color (but only at the corners!). You then protect your territory by fitting as many pieces on the board as you can to block any of your opponents. The player with the lowest number of pieces remaining wins!

Best games for kids

This is the ultimate party game. Players wear mouth retainers and try to say different words. It's guaranteed to bring some marble-mouthed laughs. Play with a small group or up to 10 people.

While this game is great for a crowd, as up to 12 people can play at once, it's also just as fun with a small group, too. Take a card and draw what you see, then someone else has to guess it. The next person then draws what they guessed and the game of telephone continues.

Best games for adults

Meredith Sinclair, author of "Well Played," recommended this game for groups because it encourages players to tell lighthearted, hilarious personal stories in order to win points.

Sinclair also recommended the game Chardonnay Go. Based on a popular viral video, it's perfect for anyone planning to pop open a bottle of vino on game night.

Provocative but hysterical, this game is a creative way to get to know your friends even better, according to Sinclair.

With this game, you have five seconds to name three things relating to the subject on the card. Unlike the original version, the topics on the uncensored game are a bit more risqué.

Read the phrase on the card and then write down something to fill in the bleep secretly. The rest of the players have to guess what the reader will say or try to have the funniest answer.

Roll the dice to get the categories, tap the timer to get the letter and then take turns naming things in the categories that start with the letter displayed. Be quick! If it's your turn when the brain "farts," you lose a token.

Introducing the glamorous cousin of beer pong, the classic American college game. It says, "We’re partying," but with a touch of class.

This bawdy, fill-in-the-blank game has been a smash since its release in 2011. Nine years later, it's still one of Amazon's bestselling card games.

This adult game will certainly get your group going. Using a deck of more than 400 cards, players compete to see who can create the funniest meme. It's like your favorite internet group chat, but in real life!

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This article was originally published on Nov. 9, 2017.