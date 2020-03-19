Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
While family game night is a pastime that many enjoy, if you continue to play the same games time and time again, it can get pretty repetitive.
In an effort to help you change things up a bit, we rounded up plenty of new and exciting games for the family, kids and adults, that will keep everyone entertained for hours.
Resident fun expert Meredith Sinclair visited TODAY in January to share some of the most popular games.
Best games to jazz up your family game nightJan. 14, 202004:34
The list below has family games by category. To quickly jump to the section simply click the links below:
Best family games
1. Do You Know Me?
Made by the company that brought you the popular game "What Do You Meme?" comes this fun party addition that is made for anyone 17 years or older. It will reveal unknown facts about the players around you and it's super easy to learn.
2. Flying Sushi Kitchen Game
If you thought sushi was just meant for eating, you need to think again! The Flying Sushi Kitchen game will bring everyone together during a fun and exciting challenge to be the best chef in the room. Pluck flying pieces out of the air with chopsticks, make your sushi creation on a platter and be the first one to make $25 worth of orders.
3. Twister Scrabble Game
This game combines two fan favorites in one — the classic fun of Twister and the pensive challenge of scrabble will get everyone moving in no time. Spell words on a giant mat filled with letters and watch your friends get tied up — literally!
4. Monopoly Speed
Monopoly is a timeless game that will keep people busy for hours on end. The hard part? Sometimes it takes a bit too long. Not anymore! Monopoly Speed will have you finishing the game in just 10 minutes without forfeiting any of the excitement.
5. Not Parent Approved
This game is meant for kids, adults and anyone in between. Buyers said that it had them laughing the entire time! What more could you want?
6. LCR (Left Center Right) Game
Left, Center Right is a fast-paced dice game that includes three dice, 24 playing chips and a list of instructions. Players compete by rolling the dice, passing their chips and aiming to take home the center pot full of chips.
7. Party Bowl Party Game
Party Bowl is bound to become an instant hit in your household. In this game, players split into two teams, come up with words about themselves based on prompted cards, then toss them in the Party Bowl. Next, each team tries to guess the person behind the cards.
8. Game Mashups Candy Land Connect 4
Made for ages six and up, this mash-up game will make for a fun night to remember. Combine the strategy from Connect Four with luck involved in Candy Land and you'll have everyone wanting to play another round.
9. Game Mashups Taboo Speak Out
You won't be able to keep a straight face when playing this game. Prepare to laugh while watching your friends and family struggle with tongue-tying challenges.
10. Game Mashups Monopoly Jenga
Remove, steal and trade hardwood blocks with this fun mashup of Monopoly and Jenga. This set includes multiple games in one so everyone can keep playing throughout the evening.
11. Trouble Game
For years, Trouble has been a family game night essential. You can play with two or four players and it's perfect for kids. Leave it on the coffee table and your guests can play throughout the night.
12. Bob Ross The Art of Chill Board Game
You've probably found yourself watching and being completely mesmerized by Bob Ross's "The Joy of Painting" before. There's no painting involved in this game, just some art-inspired cards.
13. Clue The Golden Girls Board Game
If you love "The Golden Girls" and enjoyed playing Clue as a kid, then this game is a dream come true. You and your family will solve the mystery of who ate the cheesecake.
14. Candy Land
This classic hit is one that kids love time and time again.
15. Wonder Forge Richard Scarry's Busytown
This 6-foot-long board game means fun for kids of all ages. It's recommended for kids age 3 and up, so everyone can get involved. Think of it as the ultimate game of "Eye Spy."
16. Jumanji Play Anywhere Game
If you love a wild adventure and a good mystery, this game based on the children's book and 1995 fantasy adventure movie brings them both together. Be prepared to spend hours playing.
17. Classic Operation Game
This classic game is guaranteed family fun. Use the tweezers to help Cavity Sam feel better, but keep your hands steady! Kids can play with friends or by themselves.
18. The Game Of Life Game
This classic is always a hit with everyone from kids to grandparents. You can have up to four players at a time.
19. Betrayal At House On The Hill
This 60-minute game is for mystery and haunted house lovers. Build your own mansion room-by-room and then explore it. There's lots of thrill and suspense in store.
20. Clue Game Thrones Board Game
Calling all "Game of Thrones" fans! If you love the show, or have friends that do, this game is a must. It combines the classic game of Clue with the hit TV show.
21. Blokus
This fun strategy game is perfect for all ages and takes less than a minute to learn! Players take turns placing their 21 pieces on the board and each piece must touch another of the same color (but only at the corners!). You then protect your territory by fitting as many pieces on the board as you can to block any of your opponents. The player with the lowest number of pieces remaining wins!
Best games for kids
1. Watch Ya' Mouth Family Edition
This is the ultimate party game. Players wear mouth retainers and try to say different words. It's guaranteed to bring some marble-mouthed laughs. Play with a small group or up to 10 people.
2. USAopoly Telestrations Party Game
While this game is great for a crowd, as up to 12 people can play at once, it's also just as fun with a small group, too. Take a card and draw what you see, then someone else has to guess it. The next person then draws what they guessed and the game of telephone continues.
Best games for adults
1. Friend or Faux
Meredith Sinclair, author of "Well Played," recommended this game for groups because it encourages players to tell lighthearted, hilarious personal stories in order to win points.
2. Chardonnay Go
Sinclair also recommended the game Chardonnay Go. Based on a popular viral video, it's perfect for anyone planning to pop open a bottle of vino on game night.
3. The Game of Nasty Things
Provocative but hysterical, this game is a creative way to get to know your friends even better, according to Sinclair.
4. PlayMonster 5 Second Rule Uncensored
With this game, you have five seconds to name three things relating to the subject on the card. Unlike the original version, the topics on the uncensored game are a bit more risqué.
5. PlayMonster Go Bleep Yourself Game
Read the phrase on the card and then write down something to fill in the bleep secretly. The rest of the players have to guess what the reader will say or try to have the funniest answer.
6. PlayMonster Brain Fart Game
Roll the dice to get the categories, tap the timer to get the letter and then take turns naming things in the categories that start with the letter displayed. Be quick! If it's your turn when the brain "farts," you lose a token.
7. Talking Tables Prosecco Pong
Introducing the glamorous cousin of beer pong, the classic American college game. It says, "We’re partying," but with a touch of class.
8. Cards Against Humanity
This bawdy, fill-in-the-blank game has been a smash since its release in 2011. Nine years later, it's still one of Amazon's bestselling card games.
9. What Do You Meme?
This adult game will certainly get your group going. Using a deck of more than 400 cards, players compete to see who can create the funniest meme. It's like your favorite internet group chat, but in real life!
For more recommendations, check out:
- Bored at home? Keep yourself entertained with these 14 puzzles
- The best interactive board games for adults to enjoy at home
- 11 author-approved books worth adding to your reading list
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!
This article was originally published on Nov. 9, 2017.
Shop TODAY takes care to recommend our favorite items chosen by trusted experts and editors, as well as inform our readers of great deals, customer favorites, and newsworthy products from around the web. For more on our process, click here.