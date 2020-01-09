Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

While family game night is always a good time, sometimes it's even more fun to put the kids to bed and play a few adult-friendly games with a little bit more bite. With a long winter ahead of us, game nights may start to happen a little bit more frequently. Instead of reaching for your typical games, check out our list of the best games for adults below.

The list below has adult board games by category, to quickly jump to the section click the links below or keep scrolling to check out all 15 of our picks:

Top board games for adults

Cards Against Humanity is one of the most popular games for adults. During each round of the well-loved game, one player asks a question from a black card and everyone else answers with their funniest white card. The player then chooses the card they think fits best. Whoever has the most black cards remaining at the end of the game wins!

People can't stop raving about Codenames! The social card game with over 5,000 reviews on Amazon is all about teamwork. Two rival "spymasters" know the secret identities of 25 "agents" (topics), but their teammates only know the agents by their codenames. Both teams then compete to see who can guess all of their agents with one-word clues to get multiple words on the board.

"What Do You Meme?" has almost 10,000 reviews on Amazon and is similar to Cards Against Humanity. Instead of matching hilarious questions and answers each round, a rotating judge pulls a photo card that each player has to try and match with a caption card to complete a meme. The judge then decides the funniest pairing, and whoever plays the winning caption card wins that round.

Social board games for adults

"Do You Know Me?" is exactly how it sounds. It's a card game (made by the makers of "What Do You Meme?") that tests your knowledge of the people you're playing with. Each person takes a turn reading a set of five funny yes-or-no questions about the player next to them. The group then decides whether the card pertains to them or not. The player with the most correct answers wins!

This Pass The Pigs dice game isn't exactly a board game, but it would definitely be a great addition to your collection. Each player tosses the pigs and they gain or lose points depending on how they land. Whoever reaches 100 points first wins the game. While this game is fun on its own, you can make it a little bit more interesting by playing with cash too!

This adult-rated version of Taboo is all giving the best clues. Players need to get their partner or team to guess the target word on your card without using any of the forbidden words listed.

This Adult Charades card game is the perfect way to get people out of their comfort zone!

"Who's Most Likely To" is simple but hilarious! One person draws a card and players then decide who in the group would be most likely to do what the card says.

Joking Hazard is definitely not a kid-friendly game. Three or more players compete to build funny and terrible comics about friendship, violence and everything in between. Whoever has the most chosen cards at the end of the game wins.

The Voting Board Game is similar to "Who's Most Likely To." Players take turns reading questions while the other players vote on who that question applies to best.

Since Drink-A-Palooza is intended to be used with alcohol, only people of legal drinking should play. Team up in teams of two, spin the bottle and move places clockwise to compete in games of beer pong, flip cup, kings cup and more.

Critical thinking board games for adults

This popular civilization building board game of harvesting and trading resources definitely takes some time to get used to — but once it clicks, you won't want to stop playing!

This thrilling board game is all about saving humanity. Pandemic is a game where you and other players work together to share knowledge, treat diseases and fly all over the world to stop the spreading of deadly viruses.

Ticket to Ride takes a few hours to complete, so make sure you're in the mindset to dive into a game for the night. While it takes some time to get the hang of the rules, you'll be a pro in no time!

If you and your friends are still obsessing over HBO's "Game of Thrones," then you can dive back into the chaos of Westeros, Essos, and Sothoryos with this special edition Clue board game.

