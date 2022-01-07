17 boredom-busting board games even adults will love

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Running out of ways to stay entertained while staying indoors? Instead of switching on the TV, grab a good old-fashioned board game!

Whether you're settling around the fire for a fun living room game session or simply want to get your mind off things, we're sure you'll find a gaming essential that will have you smiling from ear to ear in no time.

The list below has adult board games by category. To quickly jump to the section that interests you, click the links below or keep scrolling to check out some top-rated picks along with games that were previously featured on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Board games for adults featured on TODAY

Resident fun expert Meredith Sinclair previously stopped by TODAY to reveal some of the most popular games that you'll want to snag. Among the list? Plenty of adult board games to keep you and the family entertained for hours.

This game is meant for kids, adults and anyone in between. Buyers said that it had them laughing the entire time.

Monopoly is a timeless game that will keep people busy for a couple of hours on end. The hard part? Sometimes it takes a bit too long. Not anymore! You can finish Monopoly Speed in just 10 minutes without forfeiting any of the excitement.

Remove, steal and trade hardwood blocks with this fun mashup of Monopoly and Jenga. This set includes multiple games in one so you can keep playing throughout the evening.

Created by the company that brought you the popular game, "What Do You Meme?" comes this fun party addition that is made for anyone 17 years or older. It will reveal unknown facts about the players around you and it's super easy to catch on.

Left Center Right is a fast-paced dice game that includes three dice, 24 playing chips and a list of instructions. Players compete by rolling the dice, passing their chips and aiming to take home the center pot full of chips.

Top board games for adults

Putting a fast-paced, modern spin on "What am I?" and charades, this hilarious guessing game is geared towards millennials looking to let loose.

Cards Against Humanity is one of the most popular games for adults. During each round of the well-loved game, one player asks a question from a black card and everyone else answers with their funniest white card. The player then chooses the card they think fits best. Whoever has the most black cards remaining at the end of the game wins!

People can't stop raving about Codenames! The social card game with over 18,000 reviews on Amazon is all about teamwork. Two rival "spymasters" know the secret identities of 25 "agents" (topics), but their teammates only know the agents by their codenames. Both teams then compete to see who can guess all of their agents with one-word clues to get multiple words on the board.

"What Do You Meme?" has almost 29,000 reviews on Amazon and is similar to Cards Against Humanity. Instead of matching hilarious questions and answers each round, a rotating judge pulls a photo card that each player has to try and match with a caption card to complete a meme. The judge then decides the funniest pairing, and whoever plays the winning caption card wins that round.

Social board games for adults

Unlike trivia that you're used to, in this exciting game of questions, you lose points for every answer you get wrong. With questions like, "Is a penguin a bird?" and "Is starboard on the left or right side of a boat?" it won't be long before someone says, "I should have known that!"

You'll put your detective skills to the test in this immersive murder mystery game. It's the perfect activity for date nights or family gatherings, as everyone works together to solve the clues and catch the killer.

Since Drink-A-Palooza is intended to be used with alcohol, only people of legal drinking should play. Team up in teams of two, spin the bottle and move places clockwise to compete in games of beer pong, flip cup, kings cup and more.

The Voting Board Game is similar to "Who's Most Likely To." Players take turns reading questions while the other players vote on who that question applies to best.

This Pass The Pigs dice game isn't exactly a board game, but it would definitely be a great addition to your collection. Each player tosses the pigs and they gain or lose points depending on how they land. Whoever reaches 100 points first wins the game. While this game is fun on its own, you can make it a little bit more interesting by playing with cash too!

Three or more players compete to build funny and terrible comics about friendship, violence and everything in between. Whoever has the most chosen cards at the end of the game wins.

Critical thinking board games for adults

This popular board game of harvesting and trading resources definitely takes some time to get used to — but once it clicks, you won't want to stop playing!

Ticket to Ride takes a few hours to complete, so make sure you're in the mindset to dive into a game for the night. While it takes some time to get the hang of the rules, you'll be a pro in no time!

