From cottagecore to maximalism, these 7 home trends will dominate 2022

If you’re looking for ways to refresh your space in the new year, Airbnb and TikTok have you covered.

The two companies have teamed up to share their predictions for the home trends that will dominate 2022. To create the list, the brands looked at buzzwords that are popular among TikTok's community of trendsetting creatives and compared them to those being used by Airbnb's community of hosts. The result is a range of aesthetics, from cottagecore to botanical, that almost anyone can find some inspiration in.

From decor that you might just find in your grandmother's house (don't worry, it's cool now!) to retro furniture, here's how to style TikTok and Airbnb’s picks for the top design trends of 2022.

Cottagecore

The cottagecore aesthetic appears in more than 110,000 listings on Airbnb and has also become a popular hashtag on TikTok. The style focuses on simpler times, with nods to rural lifestyles. While it’s also made waves in the fashion industry, we’ve seen people incorporating things like floral upholstery and vintage-inspired wallpaper (like this one) into their homes.

Available in four colors, this throw pillow features a subtle floral pattern that can add a vintage feel to your couch or bed, without clashing with any of your existing decor.

Wood details are another key element of the cottagecore aesthetic. Made from natural mango wood, this shelf can be hung from your wall or ceiling and used to house plants or other knick-knacks.

Seasonal decor

This chic artificial wreath has a neutral design, so you can leave it up long after the holiday season is over. It makes for an elegant accent piece on the outside of your door, or as the brand suggests, in your hallway or entryway.

Don’t want to go the typical tree route? Get one of these boho-inspired mini Christmas trees, which are made from dried pampas grass.

Earthy colors and natural products like dried fruits and twine dominate this trend. This dried bouquet will make a great centerpiece for your dining room table, no matter the time of the year.

Eclectic Nostalgic

Nostalgic pieces have been popping up all over the home and fashion spaces over the last year, but according to Airbnb and TikTok, the trend's popularity will carry into the new year. According to the release, TikTok creators are employing a ‘70s and ‘80s vibe, while there are more than 50,000 Airbnb listings featuring words like disco, eclectic and psychedelic. This fun vase set is a low-commitment way to bring the trend into your own home.

This colorful pillow will add a nostalgic element to your couch space. Not to mention, the whimsical design is sure to make you smile every time you see it.

Nostalgic checkerboard prints are also having a moment this year, and Pinterest predicted in its own 2022 trend report that the style will continue to grow. This rug, which features the pattern, is available in multiple sizes and colors and is woven with a soft fiber that won’t shed.

Botanical

The plant craze shows no sign of slowing down in the new year, and if you’re looking for a new green friend to add to your growing collection, The Sill has you covered. The company has a range of options for all kinds of plant lovers. The Silver Satin Vine is perfect for anyone looking for a low-maintenance option, as it only needs to be watered every one to two weeks.

If you don’t have a green thumb, an artificial plant may be the way to go. Reviewers say that they love how realistic this one looks. “Be careful though, I almost watered it last week,” one reviewer wrote.

Another way to bring a little greenery into your space is with this fun print, which is complete with drawings of common houseplants and their names.

Maximalism

While minimalism reigned supreme over the last few years, more recently, there’s been a shift to the maximalist aesthetic. On Airbnb, thousands of listings include keywords that embody the trend, such as "velvet," "animal prints" and "mixed patterns." This ottoman has multiple features of the maximalist aesthetic, including a bold color and a velvet material.

Juicy Couture doesn’t just make tracksuits. This fun pillow from the brand basically screams maximalism, and right now, you can get it for 61% off at Macy’s.

While this colorful mirror was made for kids, it’s so cute, we won’t blame you if you put it in your own room. In fact, that’s exactly what one reviewer who gave it five stars did. “Don’t know what y’all talking about, for your ‘kid’s room’ … catch me hanging this above my couch in my living room,” they wrote.

Gothic

According to the press release, the gothic trend encompasses a range of styles, including “goblincore” and folk. This art print was made by an artist in Richmond, Virginia and illustrates the various phases of the moon.

With a nearly perfect five-star average rating, this candle-style chandelier is a reviewer favorite. According to the brand, it’s great for hanging in larger spaces like your kitchen, living room or dining room.

This set of three black candles will bring a subtle gothic feel to any room of your home. The smallest candle in the set burns for up to 30 hours, while the largest burns for up to 90.

Grandmillenial

In case you haven’t heard, your grandparents can now be considered trendsetters. The #grandmillenial tag first popped up on TikTok in 2020 and has been steadily growing ever since. According to the report, creators say that the shift toward grandparent-inspired elements, like patterns and needlework, may be a rebellion against the once-popular minimalist styles. And this end table fits right into the trend, thanks to its simple design and scalloped edges.

Available in seven colorful patterns, this cozy set comes with a patchwork quilt and two matching pillowcases. It’s lightweight, so you can use it for any season. Though, on colder nights, you might want to throw another blanket underneath.

A rug is an easy way to dress up your space, and this top-rated option comes in a variety of colors and patterns that fit the trend.

