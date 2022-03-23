Outdoor light and accessory deals to shop right now — starting at $8

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that spring is officially here, patio furniture sales are popping up left and right for shoppers eager to refresh their outdoor spaces. But what good is that new wicker lounge set without an area rug to tie it altogether? Or some overhead lights to be able to admire it?

Now that we're preparing for the season of barbecues and pool parties, we think it's the perfect time to upgrade your outdoor lighting and accessories. Whether you're looking to brighten a walkway for safety, spruce up your deck or find a statement piece that will have guests' heads turning, there's a chandelier, sconce or pattern to fit every need and aesthetic.

From solar-powered ground fixtures to bulbs designed to look like meteor showers, to a durable straw mat and fashionable plant stands, we rounded up some of the best sales, meaning lowest deals that we can find on outdoor lighting and outdoor accessories that you'll want in your backyard right now. Scroll down to shop or click on the links for each section.

Outdoor lights on sale

Illuminate your home walkway for guests or add a decorative touch around your pool with these solar-powered ground lights. According to the brand, the waterproof design allows them to shine through in even the worst weather conditions — and up to eight hours fully charged.

This elegant chandelier is sure to add some pizzazz to your outdoor space. The piece is made up of acrylic beads connected by chains, which come in two multicolored shades. The included LED light is solar powered, so all you have to do is hang it outside and let it sparkle.

Consider this six-piece set a quick fix for your pathway light problems. No assembly is required, and the bulbs and rechargeable battery are included. Plus, you can take an extra 20% off the sales price by using the code TAKE20 at checkout.

We think there's no better way to up your patio decor game than with string lights. Not only are these Amazon Choice bulbs shatterproof, according to the brand, but they're also on sale for under $40. For a 48-foot strand, that's quite the deal.

Who said you need a holiday to dress up your trees in lights? These meteor shower-inspired fixtures offer a fun (and super affordable) way to add some decor to your front yard or backyard year-round.

If you're into more modern decor with rustic detailing, we will happily direct you to this wall lantern sconce. The matte black finish is stylish (and water resistant), the metal housing design is trendy and it's 49% off at The Home Depot.

Add some extra light to your dinner table with this decorative piece. According to Sonoma Goods, it's designed for both indoor and outdoor use and even has a handle for those who prefer to hang it as a true lantern.

If you're planning any outdoor events this spring or summer, you should consider this set of handmade paper lanterns. Each set includes five lanterns in four different sizes and are designed for easy assembly and hanging.

If you want to have some fun with your walkway lighting, look no further than these landscape lights. Each are designed with a unique hollow-out pattern that will light up your sidewalk in star and moon shapes.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to these mini string lights. Add them to a jar for some interesting decor, wrap them around your patio deck for an event or even place them on a table during your next dinner party.

This teardrop pendant mobile dazzles by day and shines brightly at night. Make sure to hang this chic piece in a sunny spot to activate the solar panels and create a long-lasting evening glow.

Outdoor accessories on sale

Mood lighting meets patio furniture with this LED stool from Overstock. This is great for placing a cocktail on during small gatherings, and the light-up feature makes it easy to see glasses and plates. (Plus, it can change colors with just a press of the included remote!)

This garden rug is giving us style and functionality. The blue-and-white lattice pattern can brighten up any space, but the durable and stain-resistant polypropylene straw material makes it ideal for outdoor activities.

The standout feature for this plant stand has to be its adjustable base — it can stretch from an 8-inch width to up to 12 inches. So, it can hold potted plants in a variety of sizes. Not to mention, the durable acacia hardwood frame can also support up to 150 pounds, according to the brand.

Sunnier days will be here before you know it, so now's the perfect time to stock up on some covers. This waterproof option is built with an easy-to-use push-button function and comes in 11 fade-resistant shades to match almost any space.

If you love to wake up to the sound of birds chirping, this bestselling bird bath is just what you need. Don't be fooled by the antique-inspired style — according to the brand, the resin-coated PP material can resist any weather or intense temperatures and is designed to never dent or fracture.

Your garden deserves a spring refresh as well! These rocky stepping stones will create an earthy, textured pathway into your garden space.

This tropical-inspired outdoor throw pillow brings the vacation vibes to you. Not only are we loving the flamingo and banana leaves pattern, but we can also appreciate the removable cover for easy cleaning.

