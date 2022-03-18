7 trendy accessories you'll want to wear this spring, according to a style director

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This spring there are a ton of new styles and trends fashion lovers should look out for, from funky jeans and bold colors to all things '90s-inspired. What elevates these outfits, however, are the accessories, shoes and bags you pair them with.

If you are looking to spruce up your style, a simple way to do so is through key accessories that are not only stylish but also practical. From visors that protect your face to purses that hold all of your belongings, these chic finds are sure to come in handy.

To help you find stylish accessories, Lori Bergamotto, Good Housekeeping's style director, stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share 7 must-have options to wear this spring. Read on to shop platform shoes, shoulder bags and more on-trend finds.

With a sophisticated and stylish design, these sunglasses are perfect for spring. The lenses are crafted to be scratch resistant and anti-glare and are made with triacetate cellulose to provide enhanced clarity. The lightweight construction also provides a comfortable fit so you can rock these shades all day long.

Platform shoes are all the rage this spring, but if you want a laid back, casual option that still achieves the look, these Chuck Taylors are a great pick. This classic shoe features the iconic star ankle patch and has a lace-up style for an adjustable fit.

This spring, bright colors are predicted to dominate, and with '90s-inspired accessories making a comeback, this purse is a must-have. The main compartment has multiple interior pockets and the knotted strap is adjustable.

Durable and lightweight, these men's sneakers are designed for daily and casual wear. The midsole is crafted to absorb impact and the padded foam sockliner provides responsive cushioning for a comfortable, supportive result.

Perfect for those sunny spring days spent outside, this shoulder backpack can hold all of your essentials while still adding to your outfit. Inside there is a zippered mesh pocket and an internal storage sleeve.

A white sneaker is a spring-time classic that works well with practically any wardrobe. The low-cut design is great for everyday wear, and the platform provides some extra height.

If you want to bask in the sun this spring, this visor can help shield your eyes and protect your face. The visor has a speckled woven design with a chic rounded brim.

