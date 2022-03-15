3 unexpected denim trends to try if you're tired of your old jeans

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While trends come and go, there is always one clothing staple we can rely on: denim. Whether you are a mom jean collector or are still holding on to your skinny jeans, denim bottoms are a wardrobe must-have. If, however, you are looking to branch out from the traditional fits and denim washes, there are a few current jean trends that can spice up your style.

From sporting loose-fit wide-leg jeans to creating colorful outfits with bold shades and patterns, there are contemporary jean options for everyone.

Lifestyle expert Mercedes Sanchez stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share what the top three jean trends are right now. To help you achieve the look, Sanchez also has a few picks for each category that range in styles and fits.

If you are ready to kiss your old jeans goodbye, keep reading to find on-trend options you'll want to add to your wardrobe immediately.

Patterned jeans

Another groovy option is this printed jean from Zara. These jeans are made from a rigid fabric and have a high-waisted design. The swirls in this design are navy, which offers a nice contrast to the chic white background.

These indigo blue jeans feature an eye-catching wavy pattern throughout that is both stylish and fun. This pair of jeans has a skinny fit and is made of durable fabric with a bit of stretch for a comfortable feel.

If you are looking to add a new fun piece to your wardrobe, consider this all-over swirl print jean. The light green adds a pop of color that is perfect for the coming spring season. These mid-rise jeans also have a straight leg fit for a sleek look.

Color blocking jeans

Colorblocking is huge in fashion right now, and these jeans are a perfect option if you are looking to hop on the trend. With a vintage-inspired patchwork design, these high-rise jeans can fit into any wardrobe.

These pastel pink and white jeans are perfect for the coming spring season thanks to its soft, bright colored palette. With a straight-fit design, these pants can be dressed down with a casual shirt or paired with a nice button up for a more put-together look.

Loose jeans

If you find skinny jeans and straight-leg designs to be uncomfortable, you might want to try a more loose fit. This low-rise option has extra wide legs and is available in five colors, ranging from classic jean colors to more vibrant options, such as this neon green pair.

With a cool tie-dye design, this mid-rise pair of jeans has a flattering and comfortable relaxed fit. Made to be unisex, this pair of vintage-inspired grunge jeans also has belt loops and five pockets.

