The '90s are making a comeback — here are 6 ways to wear the trend

If there's one thing we know about the state of fashion trends today, it's that what is old is new again. So prepare to welcome back the '90s fashion staples styles that you thought you kissed goodbye long ago.
From mom jeans to oversized sweaters, nostalgia has found its place in the fashion trends of today. If you want to update your wardrobe with these old-but-new-again pieces, you don't have to completely overhaul your current closet. There are plenty of ways to pair these pieces with items you may already own, or practical investments you can wear over and over again to make your outfits feel fresh.
Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share six different outfit ideas that incorporate pieces inspired by the '90s, from the Hill House dress to women's power suits. Keep reading to shop all of the looks that are hot right now.
Power suits
Bold-colored power suits are leading the way in 2022. This '90s-inspired set comes in bright colors and a wide range of sizes. We love that you can style the pieces together or create a unique look with the separates.
"Borrowed from the boys"
Bar III One-Button Blazer
This polished blazer features subtle shoulder padding and welt pockets that make it office ready but trendy enough to wear outside of work.
Bar III Straight-Leg Ankle Pants
This sleek skinny pant is a versatile piece in any wardrobe. The bright color alone makes them a statement piece that can instantly elevate any look.
How to style 2 items from the ‘90s in 3 new waysFeb. 23, 202203:54
Mangopop Mock Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit
Mock-neck bodysuits are a chic way to stay comfortable — and make for a great layer during the colder months of the year. Plus, you won't have to worry about tucking in your shirt throughout the day or readjusting your top.
Madewell The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
Kiss your heels goodbye, because loafers are a big trend right now. The old school-feel of this pair combined with the trendy lug-sole look that's hot right now make them the perfect way to polish off this look.
Weekend casual
Bar III Straight-Leg Ankle Pants
Pull those work pants back out for the weekend! You can re-introduce them on your off days and make them feel a bit more casual.
Zesica Oversized Chunky Sweater
Sweaters are our go-to for the winter-to-spring transition. This option has an oversized fit and a chunky feel — and it comes in more than two dozen different colors.
Heawish Ballet Flats
These comfortable flats are under $25, making them an affordable wardrobe investment. Since they're foldable, you can also keep them handy in your work bag during the week and pop them on before you commute home.
Dreubea Faux Leather Tote
This cute tote bag has an ample amount of room to hold all of your weekend essentials. Did we mention it also looks way more expensive than it actually is?
Dress up a dress
Bar III One-Button Blazer
Let the blazer do double-duty by kicking the look of a comfortable dress up a notch.
Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress
This nap dress is a Shop TODAY reader favorite, but it isn't just for wearing while you snooze. The flowy fabric and breathable feel make it ideal for a WFH uniform as the weather gets warmer.
Journee Collection Kalida Mule
These '90s-inspired mules feel refined but easy, Brach says. They're a great alternative for anyone who doesn't like to wear flats.
'90s jeans
On the tail of the mom jeans trend that took over 2021, it's safe to say that '90s jeans are in for 2022. TikTok users are obsessed with these jeans, and they're already causing a stir outside the world of social media. They're checking all of our boxes: They're less than $100, come in 19 different washes and come in a wide range of sizes.
Go retro with affordable accessories
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
The medium wash feels like just the right shade for any kind of wardrobe. You can find it in a range of lengths, including extra short, short, regular, long and extra long.
Chyrii V-Neck Knitted Sweater
Knitwear is having a moment right now. This oversized sweater is one way to pull off the trend and can easily be tucked into a pair of jeans.
Ldurian Dainty Layered Necklace
We're kicking the accessories off with this necklace, which demonstrates how small accessories can make a big impact. The piece actually features three necklaces in one, which help to create an effortless layered look without breaking the bank.
Niueimee Zhou Shoulder Bag
This affordable shoulder bag comes in five different colors, including black and brown. The compact style means that it can go with you from day to night.
Dollger Retro Sunglasses (Set of 2)
Retro shades are all over social media, too. This set of two includes a tortoise-inspired pair and an all-black pair, which you can choose between all the way through the summer.
Classic and casual
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
These jeans are the bottoms of what we are calling the perfect trifecta.
Old Navy Oversized Boyfriend Long-Sleeve Shirt
The oversized shirt, high-top sneakers and '90s jeans are the perfect combination for anyone who wants to stay comfortable while running errands or even heading out for lunch. Since Brach's pick is low in stock in certain sizes, we found a similar option below.
H&M Oxford Shirt
This breezy white shirt offers a style similar to the Old Navy top but also comes in colors such as pink and light blue.
Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Thin Strap Tank (Set of 2)
Tank tops are essential for layering, but you can also sport them on their own during the summer.
Veja Nova High Top Sneaker
These bold sneakers are crafted from 100 percent organic, fair trade cotton and feature a rubber sole that can work in your favor on rainy days.
Dreubea Faux Leather Tote
Toss your daily essentials in your tote bag and you're ready to head out the door.
Dress it up
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
Let's face it: Jeans can work for any occasion. Using the same medium-wash pair, Brach constructed a stylish outfit for Sunday brunch.
Loft Garden Puff-Sleeve Top
You can't go wrong with a floral top for spring. With the bright print and puff-sleeves, this top feels just right for the season. Since Brach's pick is low in stock in certain sizes, we found a similar option below.
Levi's Louise Puff-Sleeve Top
This top comes in two different floral patterns, as well as a light-wash, denim-inspired color that boasts the same chic statement sleeves.
Sansths Double O-Ring Belts (Set of 2)
Throw on a tan belt to tie the look together from top to bottom.
Lulus Faire Tan Pointed-Toe Mules
Step out in a pair of heeled mules to add some feminine flair to your outfit. Since Brach's pick is low in stock in certain sizes, we found a similar option below.
Journee Collection Edna Pump
With a block heel, these pumps from Journee Collection might be a bit easier to walk in but still add a bit of height to your look.
Badu Gold Bead Bracelets (Set of 5)
A touch of gold accessories can really add some elegance to an ensemble.
