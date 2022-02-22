The '90s are making a comeback — here are 6 ways to wear the trend

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If there's one thing we know about the state of fashion trends today, it's that what is old is new again. So prepare to welcome back the '90s fashion staples styles that you thought you kissed goodbye long ago.

From mom jeans to oversized sweaters, nostalgia has found its place in the fashion trends of today. If you want to update your wardrobe with these old-but-new-again pieces, you don't have to completely overhaul your current closet. There are plenty of ways to pair these pieces with items you may already own, or practical investments you can wear over and over again to make your outfits feel fresh.

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share six different outfit ideas that incorporate pieces inspired by the '90s, from the Hill House dress to women's power suits. Keep reading to shop all of the looks that are hot right now.

Power suits

Bold-colored power suits are leading the way in 2022. This '90s-inspired set comes in bright colors and a wide range of sizes. We love that you can style the pieces together or create a unique look with the separates.

"Borrowed from the boys"

This polished blazer features subtle shoulder padding and welt pockets that make it office ready but trendy enough to wear outside of work.

This sleek skinny pant is a versatile piece in any wardrobe. The bright color alone makes them a statement piece that can instantly elevate any look.

Mock-neck bodysuits are a chic way to stay comfortable — and make for a great layer during the colder months of the year. Plus, you won't have to worry about tucking in your shirt throughout the day or readjusting your top.

Kiss your heels goodbye, because loafers are a big trend right now. The old school-feel of this pair combined with the trendy lug-sole look that's hot right now make them the perfect way to polish off this look.

Weekend casual

Pull those work pants back out for the weekend! You can re-introduce them on your off days and make them feel a bit more casual.

Sweaters are our go-to for the winter-to-spring transition. This option has an oversized fit and a chunky feel — and it comes in more than two dozen different colors.

These comfortable flats are under $25, making them an affordable wardrobe investment. Since they're foldable, you can also keep them handy in your work bag during the week and pop them on before you commute home.

This cute tote bag has an ample amount of room to hold all of your weekend essentials. Did we mention it also looks way more expensive than it actually is?

Dress up a dress

Let the blazer do double-duty by kicking the look of a comfortable dress up a notch.

This nap dress is a Shop TODAY reader favorite, but it isn't just for wearing while you snooze. The flowy fabric and breathable feel make it ideal for a WFH uniform as the weather gets warmer.

These '90s-inspired mules feel refined but easy, Brach says. They're a great alternative for anyone who doesn't like to wear flats.

'90s jeans

On the tail of the mom jeans trend that took over 2021, it's safe to say that '90s jeans are in for 2022. TikTok users are obsessed with these jeans, and they're already causing a stir outside the world of social media. They're checking all of our boxes: They're less than $100, come in 19 different washes and come in a wide range of sizes.

Go retro with affordable accessories

The medium wash feels like just the right shade for any kind of wardrobe. You can find it in a range of lengths, including extra short, short, regular, long and extra long.

Knitwear is having a moment right now. This oversized sweater is one way to pull off the trend and can easily be tucked into a pair of jeans.

We're kicking the accessories off with this necklace, which demonstrates how small accessories can make a big impact. The piece actually features three necklaces in one, which help to create an effortless layered look without breaking the bank.

This affordable shoulder bag comes in five different colors, including black and brown. The compact style means that it can go with you from day to night.

Retro shades are all over social media, too. This set of two includes a tortoise-inspired pair and an all-black pair, which you can choose between all the way through the summer.

Classic and casual

These jeans are the bottoms of what we are calling the perfect trifecta.

The oversized shirt, high-top sneakers and '90s jeans are the perfect combination for anyone who wants to stay comfortable while running errands or even heading out for lunch. Since Brach's pick is low in stock in certain sizes, we found a similar option below.

This breezy white shirt offers a style similar to the Old Navy top but also comes in colors such as pink and light blue.

Tank tops are essential for layering, but you can also sport them on their own during the summer.

These bold sneakers are crafted from 100 percent organic, fair trade cotton and feature a rubber sole that can work in your favor on rainy days.

Toss your daily essentials in your tote bag and you're ready to head out the door.

Dress it up

Let's face it: Jeans can work for any occasion. Using the same medium-wash pair, Brach constructed a stylish outfit for Sunday brunch.

You can't go wrong with a floral top for spring. With the bright print and puff-sleeves, this top feels just right for the season. Since Brach's pick is low in stock in certain sizes, we found a similar option below.

This top comes in two different floral patterns, as well as a light-wash, denim-inspired color that boasts the same chic statement sleeves.

Throw on a tan belt to tie the look together from top to bottom.

Step out in a pair of heeled mules to add some feminine flair to your outfit. Since Brach's pick is low in stock in certain sizes, we found a similar option below.

With a block heel, these pumps from Journee Collection might be a bit easier to walk in but still add a bit of height to your look.

A touch of gold accessories can really add some elegance to an ensemble.

