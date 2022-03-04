6 fashion trends we are seeing everywhere — here's how to get the look

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The world of fashion is always changing, hopping from one style to the next in days or weeks. With so many micro trends floating around the internet, it can be hard to know what new pieces and accessories you should incorporate into your wardrobe.

Whether you are an avid trend-watcher or are just looking for was to refresh your closet with some new styles, there are a few key trends we think fashion fans should look out for.

To help you find ways to try these current trends, Lifestyle Expert Kathy Buccio stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share six outfits and accessories that are huge in fashion right now. From pastel clothing to bucket hats, Buccio lays out which trends are worth trying.

Read on to shop jeans, shoes, jewelry and more.

Trend: bright colors

This double breasted blazer is a great way to add some color into your wardrobe. Available in both pink and green, this blazer is a standout pick because of the textured and frayed lining details. You can also shop the matching shirt and skirt for a full monochrome look.

Who doesn't love a pop of pink? This cropped knit top is great for the coming spring and summer seasons and can be worn with a jacket thrown on top, such as the above blazer and can be paired easily with both skirts and pants.

These pants are a great option if you are looking for a more modern look but still want a timeless piece to add to your wardrobe. The front buttons give the jeans a nautical feel while the flare design give the pants a flattering shape. These jeans are also designed to be high rise and sit just below the natural waist.

Trend: pastels

If you are looking to achieve a relaxed oversized silhouette, then this pastel work shirt will get the job done. This classic shirt is spruced up with the corduroy design, and it is also available in eight different colors.

These stylish carpenter jeans have a relaxed straight leg fit with a utility design with the large pocket detailing. Workwear clothing has been a fashion staple in recent years, and this pair has a simple and timeless design so you can wear it season after season.

White sneakers are a classic and a super versatile shoe option. This design can fit seamlessly in any wardrobe and can be dressed up with a pair f chinos or even worn with a comfortable pair of shorts.

Trend: sweater vests

Over the past few months, sweater vests have made a huge comeback, and they don't seem to be going away any time soon. This tie-dye pattern is a great way to shake up this trend and make it your own.

Trend: varsity or letterman jackets

This satin baseball jacket is great for layering, especially as the weather shifts from winter to warmer temperatures. The stand-up collar is a chic detail, and the front has snap fasteners if you want to wear it closed.

Trend: pearl accessories

For trending jewelry, pearls are a must-have accessory this year. This gingham necklace is a fun take on the trend if you are a fan of statement pieces. The color of the ribbon is available in both navy and black.

Anthropologie Lake Life Pearl Necklace

If your are more interested in the classic pearl necklace look, this single row of pearls is a great option. This simple design can be paired with a variety of styles, from sleek business looks to flirty date night outfits.

These gold butterfly pearl earrings are a perfect balance between delicate and fun. The butterflies, which are attached to fresh water pearl drops, are made with cubic zirconia to achieve the subtle detailing.

Trend: bucket hats

Baggu Bucket Hat