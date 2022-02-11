Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Western style has been pretty trendy recently. But when it comes to embodying the spirit of the wild, wild West, cowboy boots are one of the best and most versatile ways to go about it. And with warmer weather on the horizon, now is the perfect time to invest in this wardrobe staple.

TikTok (where almost all of the biggest fashion trends right now originate) is also a fan of the style. Videos featuring the #cowboyboots tag have more than 215 million collective views on the app.

"Cowboy boots are an American classic," style expert Amy E. Goodman said of the trend. "They cycle in in summer because they really are a statement piece that goes perfectly with minimalist and simple outfits. When you’re running out the door and you want to keep it breezy and cool, they’re the perfect foot accessory."

Though, the boots can we worn year-round with jeans, or skirts and dresses with a longer hemline. Although many people pair the footwear with jeans or even wear them poolside with a swimsuit, the options for styling are practically endless. If going with a spring or summer look, Goodman recommends wearing mid-calf or tall versions with shorts and a button-down. "Another thing that I love this time of year are flowy dresses, so pairing the cowboy boots with an amazing flowy dress or a flowy skirt," she said. To really show the boots off, wear a skirt or dress with a hem that's a bit higher than the top of the boots or opt for something with a slit along the side, she added.

Below, we're highlighting 12 stylish pairs that will have you channeling your inner cowgirl in no time.

Cowboy boots

Take the look to new heights with these knee-high boots. They’ll pair perfectly with a pair of denim shorts or a skirt, and as an added bonus, they’re under $50.

For a more modern version of the trend, opt for these chic Western-style boots. They’re made from a faux croc material and have a square toe, which adds to the sleek and stylish look.

If you're looking for more of a rustic cowboy boot, this pick from Amazon is super comfortable and has the look and feel of real leather. Reviewers say that although it fits true to size in most cases, it's best to size up if you have wider feet.

This unique ankle boot features an asymmetrical topline and can be paired with a skirt, dress, or jeans. The 2-inch heel and almond toe gives it just the right amount of western to add to any look.

Available in eight colors, including blush, navy and tan, these bestselling boots put a modern twist on the classic cowboy style. They have two pull tabs at the top, which make them easy to slip on and off. Plus, they have a 2.5-inch heel to give you a subtle lift without making your arches hurt after a few hours of wear.

Ariat creates boots for working and riding, but they also have some stylish fashion boots, Goodman said. These ones, for example, feature embroidered touches that elevate the look. Even better, they're made with the brand’s Four Layer Rebound technology, which cushions and stabilizes the foot for all-day comfort.

Add a pop of color to your outfit with these chic boots. If you're going the grey cowboy boot route, Goodman suggests pairing the shoes with a white flowy dress or a shorter white skirt.

Ranch Road boots are one of the more expensive options out there, but Goodman said that the brand is a good one to shop "if you’re looking for a cowboy boot that’s the real deal." The boots are handcrafted in Spain and the brand has a range of stylish options, like this fun pair.

In a video that now has more than 288,000 views, TikTok user @laurenwolfe called these boots her “most complimented Amazon buy.” She even added that she got multiple pairs. The easy-to-style boots come in four color options, including classic black or brown or a bold red.

Ankle boots are a fashion staple and you can spruce up your wardrobe by grabbing this stylish cowboy-inspired pair. They’re made from vegan leather and feature stitched details and a chunky heel.

You’ll make a statement whenever you slip on these bold boots. The knee-high pair is a great choice for nights out dancing or casual afternoons with friends.

Your little one can get in on the trend, too! Goodman likes these boots because they are bright pink and bejeweled, so they're perfect for your cowgirl-in-training.

