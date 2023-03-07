The maxi skirt is making a comeback — 14 trendy (and comfortable) options to shop

Knock, knock. Who’s there? It’s another '90s fashion comeback hitting the streets and your social media feeds. We’ve seen scrunchies, bucket hats and plaid shirts all make a resurgence over the past few years, but now it’s time to make room for another fashion staple: the maxi skirt.

According to Google Trends, the maxi skirt is seeing its biggest search boom in five years. It can often be hard to find wardrobe pieces that appeal to people of all shapes and sizes, but the maxi skirt is perfectly designed for the every women.

Why are maxi skirts popular again?

Tiffany Brown, founder of Tiffany Brown Designs and one of the many innovators to hit the runway at this year's New York Fashion Week, is here for the maxi.

“I love a tiered maxi skirt because it provides a bit of glamour when paired with a nice blouse or super simple with a tank top and blazer," she says. "A statement maxi skirt is truly needed as an alternative to basic pants. It allows for coverage of your legs with the extra room to allow for all body types and easy travel. A maxi skirt is [also] functional for the subway or long walks with ease.”

Charline Zeroual, founder of The Sustainable Wardrobe Stylist, agrees that “maxi skirts are a wardrobe staple in spring/summer closet, especially silk and floral maxi skirts.” Zeroual offers three reasons why maxis are the ultimate style choice for the upcoming warmer season:

They are breathable and comfortable.

They are flattering for any silhouette.

They are versatile and transcend seasons.

How to wear a maxi skirt

Zeroual breaks down the perfect maxi outfit for every occasion:

For a night out: Wear a floral maxi skirt with a silk camisole and a pair of heeled sandals.

For daytime/Sunday brunch: Mix a silk maxi skirt with a graphic tee and a pair of white sneakers for a casual look.

For the office: Style a floral skirt with a button-down shirt and a pair of slingbacks for a wear-to-work look.

For vacation: Wear a floral maxi skirt over a swimsuit with a tank, add a straw hat, a beach tote and a comfortable pair of flip-flops.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable everyday find to wear to work or a spurge skirt for a romantic cruise to the Bahamas, we’ve got some of the hottest maxis for every occasion, style and body type.

Trendy maxi skirts to shop

Sizes: S-4X | Material: Modal, spandex | Care recommendation: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low or hang dry

Whether you’re ready to hit the runway in New York or the beaches of California, this flowy maxi is the perfect staple piece for your spring wardrobe. Crafted from a super soft and durable stretch material and featuring side pockets, this maxi is designed for ultimate comfort and convenience. It also adorns over 6,300 verified five-star ratings from shoppers across the body type spectrum, with one highlighting, "I must admit I did a little spin around to see how I felt in this lovely skirt!"

Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: Polyester, spandex | Care recommendation: Machine wash

Rated Amazon’s Choice for long pleated skirts for women, this high-waisted chiffon maxi is absolutely stunning. Made of lightweight, soft, and comfortable four-way stretch fabric, this show-stopping skirt features an elastic back waist and is available in a variety of fabulous solid colors.

Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Woven polyester | Care recommendation: Machine wash cold; tumble dry low

You’ll be precious cargo when you step into this high-waisted parachute skirt from Cider. This all-cotton maxi includes side-slits for stride-friendly walking, so you’ll be ready to conquer the streets of New York all day and night. Pair this skirt with classic white sneakers or crossbody bag and you’re ready to hit the town.

Sizes: S-XXL | Material: Polyester, spandex | Care recommendation: Hand wash or machine wash cold; hang dry

Were you “born to be wild?” Then this stylish leopard maxi skirt is for you! Rated Amazon’s Choice for maxi skirts, this lightweight chiffon A-line skirt features a pleated elastic high-waisted design. “This skirt was exactly what I was looking for. [I] wore it to dinner on the cruise ship but it could definitely be worn more casually too," added one verified shopper who gave this five stars.

Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Cotton, spandex | Care recommendation: Hand wash cold

You grow girl with this maxi skirt from Forever 21. Featuring an allover floral print, elasticized waist and tiered construction, this flowy skirt is the epitome of flirty. In love with it? There’s also a matching top to complete the look so you’ll be repping flower power from head to toe!

Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Cotton | Care recommendation: Machine wash cold; hang dry or lay flat

You’ll be doing twirls all day long in this airy eyelet maxi skirt from Venus. The smocked high-rise waistband will accentuate your curves while the tiered silhouette allows for extra movement… and macaroons! Complete the look with a classic belt or statement clutch. “I really like this skirt, it’s not the norm. I like to look different. It’s good quality and true to size,” said one satisfied customer.

Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: Lyocell, cotton | Care recommendation: Machine wash cold; line dry

Eat. Sleep. Beach. Repeat. No doubt you’ll be living in this radiant floral maxi all vacation long! This stunning unlined skirt has a high-waisted fit, waistband with covered elastic and a gathered seam below the hips. One five-star reviewer said the skirt was “just as pictured with its vibrant colors. I’m 5’4” and the length is perfectly down to my ankles.”

Sizes: 2-20 | Material: Cotton, polyester, spandex | Care recommendation: Hand or machine wash cold

Nothing screams the ‘90s like a classic denim skirt. This blue jean maxi has an A-line design and features a hidden zipper closure and removable back slip for easy movement.

Sizes: XXS-4X | Material: Polyester blend | Care recommendation: Hand wash

All that glitters is really gold as you’ll be turning heads all night long in this Revolve maxi skirt. This metallic gold piece is available in a wide range of sizes for an inclusive fit and is fully lined with an elastic waistband for a more relaxed style.

Sizes: 0-20 in regular and tall; 0-18 in petite | Material: Polyester | Care recommendation: Machine wash

Bet on yourself in this pleated maxi skirt from Banana Republic Factory that says “I’m a successful and powerful businesswoman.” This elegant stone-washed skirt is fully lined and features an invisible back zipper closure and release pleat at flared hem. Pair with a trendy button-down white tee and classic black booties to complete the look.

Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: Cotton, linen | Care recommendation: Machine wash cold; line dry

A '90s boy band once sang, “I like girls that wear Abercrombie & Fitch" — and we do too when it comes to this gorgeous ultra-high-rise maxi skirt with a soft linen-blend fabric. This maxi’s elastic waistband is designed for an ultra-secure and extra comfortable fit.

Sizes: 0-14 | Material: Polyester | Care recommendation: Machine wash; line dry

If a little black skirt is wrong, then who wants to be right? This sultry satin maxi skirt from Topshop is cut in a sophisticated wrap silhouette. Pair with an oversized blazer and chunky heels to finalize the look.

Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: Cotton | Care recommendation: Machine wash

Relive the glory days of Woodstock when you slip into this dried cedar-colored tiered maxi skirt from Madewell. Made from crinkled cotton, this ultra-comfortable, pull-on maxi skirt is easy, breezy and machine-washable. Groovy, right?

Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Cotton | Care recommendation: Machine wash on delicate; line dry

You won’t regret splurging on this off-white macaw elegant maxi skirt from Farm Rio with an elastic waistline with ties and beaded tassels for extra fun in the sun. We think you’ll love this skirt so much that you’ll have no choice but to also get the matching crop top. Seas the day!