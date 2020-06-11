18 sundresses you can wear all summer long, starting at just $19

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

One of the best parts of summer fashion is the ease of throwing on your favorite sundress for an effortlessly chic outfit. Of course, with multiple options on the market, it’s important to find one that will make you look and feel great.

From flowy bohemian designs to basic cotton dresses, we found some options that will upgrade your summer wardrobe. Ahead, shop 18 summer sundresses that will have you begging for sunny days.

Midi Sundresses

This breezy dress is made with lightweight material and features a draped silhouette for a flattering, fuss-free fit. It also has unique details like flutter sleeves, side pockets and a tie waist.

A patterned dress is a great way to spruce up your look for summer. This design has a comfortable wrap closure and made with a lightweight cotton-blend fabric.

This midi dress has a simple yet feminine shape that’s casual enough for a barbecue and dressy enough for a socially distant dinner at your favorite restaurant. It comes in 29 colors and thanks to the comfortable Spandex-blend material, you may want to buy a few.

TODAY commerce analyst Amanda Smith loves this belted midi dress. "I love this dress so much that I bought it in four different patterns," she said. "It’s a great summer dress because I’m able to wear it from the conference room to the bar after work. People compliment me on my outfit every time I wear it and I love telling people that I got it for under $20 on Amazon!"

You can't go wrong with a simple, stretch cotton sundress like this one. The bright stripes make it a perfect summer staple and the T-shirt like silhouette will make you want to live in this all season.

Floral Sundresses

Looking for a versatile option you can wear over and over? This fit-and-flare sundress comes in 42 colors and patterns to suit any style. It has a relaxed fit which can pair well with sneakers but with the help of a necklace or new bag, it can be dressed up too.

This slouchy dress is as comfortable as they get, and thanks to a couple of handy pockets, you'll be able to hold a cool drink in the summer heat without having to worry about juggling your phone, wallet or keys.

This stunning dress from Superfoxx will add the perfect touch of elegance to your summer closet. The trendy smocked sleeves give this a dressy, chic look.

Combine the midi trend and floral style into one with this casual dress. If you look closely, you’ll notice it has a drawstring at the waist for a flattering fit. Plus, it has pockets!

Maxi Sundresses

For something more simple, Amazon's bestselling maxi dress is a good option. It currently has over 4,000 five-star verified reviews and comes in multiple colors and print. The material is super soft and it has a casual silhouette that makes it great for lounging or even a trip to the beach.

Stay cool and comfortable without sacrificing style. In addition to a floral pattern, this gorgeous maxi dress also comes in vibrant prints and solid colors.

This sleeveless dress is comfortable enough for lounging at home! It's made with a rayon-blend and has a silhouette that will flatter any body type.

Available in 40 colors and prints, this bohemian style maxi dress is made with 100% cotton and features a beautiful floral print.

Made with a lightweight woven fabric and a v-neck design, this stunning maxi dress is a good choice if you're looking for something a bit more dressy.

White sundresses

This beautiful dress from Express has a chic vibe and a flattering silhouette. It’s made with lightweight material and has delicate flutter sleeves for a polished look. Plus, it's on sale.

This simple dress pairs nicely with wedges or strappy sandals, and features a delicate ruffled hem. It also comes in darker colors like black and navy.

We’re getting all the warm weather feels with this gorgeous dress from Rachel Parcell. It’s embroidered with small eyelet details and has a multi-tiered skirt.

You can't go wrong when you stick with the basics. This simple midi dress is cool and casual. It has a drawstring waist that's adjustable for optimal fit and has a wallet-friendly price tag.

