16 bestselling sneakers on Amazon for fashion and function — all for $60 or less

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Footwear can make or break your day. Hiking in sandals? No thanks. A long day out on the town in flip-flops? Ouch.

Sneakers are a great everyday shoe that would make either of these scenarios far more bearable. But sometimes finding reliable and stylish pairs is even harder than finding situation-appropriate ones. Luckily, we can turn to Amazon to find great, shopper-approved sneakers for both function and fashion.

Whether you're going for a run or just running errands, these picks are sure to fit any lifestyle. Every pick has thousands of verified five-star reviews — and they're all under $60, too!

Best sneakers for function, according to reviewers

With over 42,000 five-star ratings, these Adidas running sneakers take the second-highest spot on Amazon's bestseller list for Women's Fashion Sneaker. That's right, 40,000 people not only tried, but also absolutely loved this tennis shoe. We're sure you'll love them, too, when you get a feel of their stretchy mesh material and cushy midsole.

When it comes to cross-training footwear, these New Balance picks are a No. 1 Amazon bestseller. They have a memory sole insert and a REVlight midsole that, "delivers incredibly lightweight cushioning and provides a responsive ride for comfortable all-day wear," according to the brand.

These sneakers truly combine both function and fashion — we could pair them with a pair of jeans and a stylish hoodie or use them for running.

TODAY Illustration / Cassidy McKenna

Add a pop of color to your usual workout attire with these air-cushion sneakers. The knitted material and supportive fit are designed to make you feel like you're walking on air.

Known to be lightweight, flexible and supportive, these Skechers sneakers are a true crowd-pleaser. One reviewer even wrote, "I was very nervous about getting shoes off Amazon, but I'm so glad I did!!! These Skechers are amazing!!! The look, the memory foam, and how they are slip-on."

These running shoes — made with shock absorption cushion — aren't only for running. They're also great for everyday wear, hiking, walking, outdoor and indoor sports, you name it. You can choose from 16 awesome color combinations, but the Bark Blue Pink shade is available for just $17 right now.

Another No. 1 Amazon bestseller that made our list (Women's Walking Shoes), this Skechers pair is clearly a customer favorite with over 34,000 five-star ratings. These sneakers are more ideal for walking and differ in design from our other favorite picks.

Sleek and without a chunky sole, these trail runner shoes are great for someone looking for an everyday shoe. One reviewer even said they helped with their leg pains, noting, "I was told to try minimalist wide-toe box shoes for my toe and knee pain. I had never heard of this brand but decided I’d try a lower price shoe first. These shoes are amazing. My toe and knee pain are gone!"

Best sneakers for fashion, according to reviewers

Mesh fabric and an air-cushion sole team up to create a super trendy — and comfortable — sneaker. Shop TODAY Production Coordinator Cassidy McKenna tried these shoes and simply cannot get over how comfortable and easy to slip on and off they are.

Made with water-resistant PU leather and a trendy snakeskin design, these high-top sneakers will bring an edgy look to any outfit. According to the brand, they run a half size small, so order accordingly.

We know a classic when we see one — like this sleek pair, Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in Women's Tennis & Racquet Sport Shoes. You simply can't go wrong with the white platform sneaker, featuring Adidas' signature three-line design.

Chunky shoes began trending in the fall of 2021 and lucky for you, we found one of the cutest picks on Amazon. A number of reviews mention their normal size being too big, so order a size down if you plan to buy these funky, cool sneakers.

These shoes are red hot — literally! These unique sneakers feature a cool flame design printed on the sides and tons of comfort thanks to a honeycomb insole design. If this style doesn't suit your taste, check out the 12 other shades, ranging from pastels to neutral tones.

For $30 you can walk on clouds with these memory foam slip-on shoes. One reviewer can attest to the pair's comfortable fit, saying, "I wear them without socks, and they don't rub my feet or give me blisters at all. I can walk miles in them with no discomfort. I LOVE them and will buy another pair."

These fashion-forward Nautica shoes are lightweight enough to wear every day but also have a trendy look to them for special occasions, setting them apart from other normal sneakers. Plus, there are 23 other shades and strap designs to choose from.

We couldn't forget one of the most iconic chunky sneakers on our list — the Fila Disruptors. With over 9,000 five-star ratings from around the globe, this style is loved by so many. And right now, you can find color options for less than $60.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!