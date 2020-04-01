Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

While none of us will be running any marathons or exploring a new city for miles on end anytime soon, a nice leisurely walk may do you some good while social distancing.

With so much time staying inside these days, it's important to get some exercise in between working from home, playing games with your quarantine housemates and relaxing.

If you can manage to go on a safe walk around your neighborhood, to turn a daily stroll into a workout, you need to have the right support for your feet. Shop TODAY spoke to experts about what to look for in the perfect walking shoes — here's what they said.

How to pick the best walking shoe

When you’re walking, the critical muscles and tendons around the ankle require the most support. The peroneal tendons (on the outside of the ankle) help stabilize the ankle and prevent the foot from "rolling in" on uneven surfaces, said Illinois Bone & Joint Institute surgeon Dr. Anand Vora.

“Women especially want to be sure to accommodate the forefoot (the toe area) and to stabilize the hindfoot and ankle with secure lacing,” Vora noted.

While walking and running shoes may appear to be virtually the same, they're different. "The actual walking shoe itself is slightly lighter and more flexible than the running shoe, which tends to have more weight and rigidity,” said Dr. Kevin Kinney, an Atlanta-based chiropractor.

Another major difference between walking and running shoes? “The sole of the shoe,” Kinney pointed out. While runners tend to strike the ground with their toes, walkers typically strike on the heel and might require additional arch support. For this reason, walkers should look for shoes with more cushion in the back and a drop to the toe box of the shoe.

So, how do you chose a walking shoe with enough support in all the right places? In general, the choice boils down to fit and comfort. “You do not want to choose a shoe that is too constricting or doesn’t allow your foot to breathe,” Kinney said. Mesh and canvas shoes seem to be the most popular choices for comfort, breathability, and weight.

The best women's walking shoes

These New Balance trainers will provide all-day comfort and stability. They are designed with a dual-density collar that uses both a soft foam against the foot for cushioning and a more dense foam for support.

This is another shoe that will help stabilize and support your walking workouts. The Saucony Women's ProGrid Integrity ST 2 Sneakers feature a forefront stretch zone which adds comfort by providing more room for the toes.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Perforated leather makes these shoes both durable and breathable, and Saucony added rubber to portions of the sole that hit the ground most often.

For people who need a shoe with enough support to get through a long walk, but look sleek enough to wear with dress slacks, this is it. While a more breathable, flexible shoe works better for everyday workouts, these are perfect if you walk a lot while commuting to and from work and want to look stylish on the run!

Kinney's walking shoes recommendation, the Asics Women’s Gel-Tech Neo 4, has been discontinued, but the Gel-Contend 4 is a very similar style.

According to Kinney, a lightweight mesh upper allows flexibility and ventilation while adequately supporting the ankle, and the brand's gel technology in the sole adds comfort and stability.

Looking for a colorful walking shoe? Check out this lightweight pair from Ryka. With rubber traction, a breathable mesh upper, memory foam and an EVA outsole, these shoes will get through any long walking workout with ease.

Brooks is known best for its running shoes, but the company also makes a durable walking shoe with a removable cushioned insert and a flexible shock-absorbing sole.

These Sketchers will not only give you a bit more height but they're also incredibly supportive walking shoes. They offer a secure fit with the smooth premium leather upper with durable toe and heel overlays as well as extra reinforcement at the bumper.

If you're looking for a pair of lightweight walking shoes, these are the ones for you! The New Balance Fuel Core Nergize sneakers give you plenty of freedom and flexibility due to the mesh front of the shoe. Reviewers also rave about these shoes for their comfort and breathability.

For more health and fitness recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!

This article was originally published on April 26, 2018.