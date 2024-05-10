I walked over 40,000 steps in theme parks in these sneakers — my feet never hurt

What I like about these shoes

The style is so cute

So I hopped on the "dad shoe" trend and ordered the New Balance 574 Core. I thought this would be a great style that I could wear beyond a trip to Walt Disney World, too. The brand offers them in few shades; I chose the nimbus cloud in white because I thought the versatility of a "chunky white sneaker" would allow me the chance to wear them more. And speaking of more times to wear them, I love this style for the amount of outfits it looks good with, from midi dresses to athleisure to casual workwear.

I found the sizing to be true-to-size; I'm normally a seven standard and it fit perfectly. If you have a wider foot, the brand offers it in wide sizes, too.

The most comfortable shoes I've ever worn

Now I wasn't about to hit the parks in a brand new shoe: That is an amateur move. So I wore them around New York City for a few weeks prior, from a day at The Met to walking over 30 blocks. I didn't need to break them, at all! They've been the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn, since day one. No blisters; no arch pain.

That might be because the brand says the shoe is designed with "ENCAP midsole cushioning" and lightweight foam. Now I understand why a podiatrist (who recently spoke with Shop TODAY) says this is the shoe that he recommends most often for it's arch support and shock absorption. I knew my feet would be protected when I embarked on my three day park-hopping trip.

A day at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Courtesy of Shannon Garlin

And I was right. I spent three full days walking around the theme parks, one of those days doing three laps around Epcot's World Showcase, including standing in hour-long ride lines. According to my Fitbit, we clocked over 15,000 steps a day. My back normally starts hurting and my feet begin to throb around midday, but thanks to these shoes, I was going strong at 7 p.m.! I didn't have those familiar pains at all. (My mother, who was wearing a simple tennis shoe, was not so lucky).

These sneakers saved my feet and provided so much support and comfort for an exhausting (but fun!) and active day on my feet, I could almost feel the shock absorption taking place.

What to consider

Since these shoes are suede, they are a little tough to clean because you can't just throw them in the washing machine. I knew they would get a little dirty: They're white and cream after all. But after a little research, I took a damp tooth brush and lightly brushed away a dirt spot and they looked good as new.

However, that is the price to pay for a lightly colored shoe. But since they're so comfortable and I've been wearing them so much, I'm just going to have to purchase another color.

