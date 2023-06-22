Heading to a theme park? Here's what you should — and shouldn't — bring, according to an expert

There's nothing quite as freeing as the experience of throwing your arms up in the air and screaming at the top of your lungs while riding a rollercoaster. If you're an adrenaline seeker, an amusement park visit likely ranks pretty high on your bucket list this summer. But before you can channel your inner child and have some carefree fun in the sun, you'll first want to pack a few essential travel items to help maximize your experience.

Not sure where to start? We asked Josh Nelson, who shares theme park tips and tricks on his popular YouTube channel ResortTV1, to break down everything you need to have the best visit possible. He's also sharing a few pointers to help you approach your amusement park trip like a pro.

Why should you consider an amusement park for your next trip?

When it comes time to decide on a family vacation, it's hard to satisfy everyone, but Nelson said amusement parks are a universally fun experience for your whole gang.

"A theme park vacation is a great way to have the whole family actually spend time together! Theme parks can be a great place for everyone to put their devices in their pockets and just enjoy the moment and each other," he says. "In fact, Walt Disney always said that one of his main motivations for creating Disneyland was to have a place where parents and children could play and enjoy time together."

As with any vacation, there are some downsides to visiting an amusement park — long wait times for rides, for instance — but the fun factor definitely outweighs any obstacles.

"Even though the parks can be crowded, there are great ways to beat the crowds and still enjoy an incredible adventure together," Nelson mentions.

Expert tips for packing for an amusement park trip

Don't leave home without...

Sure, you're ready for a fun-filled day of riding rollercoasters and chowing down on fried food, but that doesn't mean you can just show up unprepared. Packing a few key items can help you face whatever the day brings with ease. These are the five nonnegotiable items that Nelson always brings with him when he heads to an amusement park:

Umbrellas and rain ponchos: "Especially in Florida, it rains quite a bit in the summer, and getting soaked can put a damper on the day."

"Especially in Florida, it rains quite a bit in the summer, and getting soaked can put a damper on the day." Sunscreen: "Getting a sunburn isn't anyone's idea of a good vacation!"

"Getting a sunburn isn't anyone's idea of a good vacation!" Comfortable shoes: "Theme parks aren't the place to win a fashion show with your stylish footwear. Choose shoes for comfort. Bonus points for water-resistant shoes!"

"Theme parks aren't the place to win a fashion show with your stylish footwear. Choose shoes for comfort. Bonus points for water-resistant shoes!" Cell phone battery packs : "Taking photos and videos all day will drain your device faster than normal. Have a few spare batteries in the parks and charge them every night."

: "Taking photos and videos all day will drain your device faster than normal. Have a few spare batteries in the parks and charge them every night." A comfortable hat: "This will keep you cooler and may help stop sunburns."

I've visited quite a few theme parks over the years as well and have developed a list of items that help solve any "what if" scenarios that pop up throughout the day. These are some of my personal essentials:

Hand sanitizer/wipes

A reusable water bottle

Sunglasses you don't mind losing

Snacks

A first aid kit

A sweater

Surprising items you can't bring to a theme park

One of the first stops of your day will be a security checkpoint. Here, your bags and/or strollers will be searched to ensure the safety of all guests and you might be asked to walk through a metal detector.

To speed up the process, make sure to read the theme park's security guidelines online and familiarize yourself with any items that are prohibited before you depart. Nelson notes two items that get regularly confiscated you might be surprised about:

Costume masks: "One thing that is surprising for some people that cannot be brought are costume masks. Guests are welcome to dress up like their favorite characters, but no character masks of any kind are allowed. Of course, protective face masks are welcome for anyone who needs to use them, but character masks (Halloween style) are not allowed," he explains.

"One thing that is surprising for some people that cannot be brought are costume masks. Guests are welcome to dress up like their favorite characters, but no character masks of any kind are allowed. Of course, protective face masks are welcome for anyone who needs to use them, but character masks (Halloween style) are not allowed," he explains. Selfie sticks: "These are not allowed (in some parks) for safety reasons, but smartphone stabilizers (gimbals) are allowed as long as they don’t extend," he says.

Here's a quick overview of a few other items that might get confiscated if you attempt to bring them in your bag:

Drones, hoverboards and Segways

Folding chairs

Suitcases

Glass containers

Megaphones

Large coolers

Advice for first-time travelers

If you've never been to an amusement park before, you're in for a real treat. But if you want to soak up all the magic strategically, Nelson has a few pointers to help you maximize your time.

Don't try to do everything: Amusement park veterans know that a massive checklist can only lead to major disappointment once you get stuck in those massive lines, and that's why Nelson recommends being realistic about what you want to accomplish during your trip. "Make a list of things you can't miss, and let each family member contribute. Then make a list of things that would be nice to do if time allows," he advises.

Amusement park veterans know that a massive checklist can only lead to major disappointment once you get stuck in those massive lines, and that's why Nelson recommends being realistic about what you want to accomplish during your trip. "Make a list of things you can't miss, and let each family member contribute. Then make a list of things that would be nice to do if time allows," he advises. Schedule daily breaks: Vacations can be pretty fast-paced, so it's wise to schedule a few breaks here and there to replenish your energy. Nelson notes that this is especially critical if you're traveling with young children. "Take time to give them a break when they need it (especially in the middle of the day when it's hot). Those screaming children one often hears in the park are usually children who have passed their break time and are overtired. It's best to take breaks when needed and avoid the meltdowns," he explains.

Products to shop for amusement park travel

Nobody wants pesky downpours raining on their parade, but you can't control Mother Nature, so it's best to come prepared with a few rain ponchos in case stray showers do make an appearance. This handy set comes with five ponchos for a mere $12. The set comes in five colors and boasts 8,300 verified five-star ratings.

Not a fan of ponchos? Umbrellas get the job done too! This bestseller has over 46,000 verified five-star ratings from Amazon customers and it's easy to see why. The portable travel style is compact, lightweight and wind-resistant, making it a great option to stow away in your backpack.

Fun in the sun can quickly turn sour when you soak up too many rays, so you'll want to pack some sunscreen with you — and by some, we mean lots of it. Make sure to pack enough for the whole family and remember to reapply every two hours. This SPF 70 spray is ideal if you're planning to go on any water rides (it's water-resistant for 80 minutes) and it offers broad spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It can also be used on your face and body!

Prefer mineral sunscreens? This fast-absorbing liquid formula has a sheer, non-greasy consistency that's sweat- and water-resistant for 80 minutes. It offers SPF 50 UVA/UVB protection and a non-comedogenic formula that won't clog pores.

It's only natural to hold on tight when that rollercoaster is whipping around sharp corners, but you don't know who else has touched — or sneezed on — that handle in the past few hours. Do yourself a favor and sanitize regularly to avoid any unwanted souvenirs (aka germs). We're fans of this pocket-sized hand sanitizer that basically smells like summer in a bottle with its fruity popsicle scent. It kills 99.9% of germs and also has hydrating ingredients like shea extract and aloe.

Not a fan of the heat? Schlepping around a theme park all day can really make you sweat, so it's smart to pack a mini portable fan in your bag to help cool you down from time to time. This bestseller has over 32,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers and lasts up to 21 hours with one USB charge, according to the brand.

Sure, it's important to shield your peepers from the sun, but you don't necessarily want to pack your designer shades when you're frequenting a theme park. After all, hats and shades can occasionally fall off while you're on a rollercoaster and you'll be a lot less devastated if you lose a more affordable pair like these square sunnies.

With over 33,000 five-star ratings under its belt, this Amazon bestseller comes well recommended. The lightweight, polarized frame blocks harmful UV rays and the unisex style comes in a variety of hues (and even some multipacks).

If you're craving an added level of protection, this protective hat offers UPF 50+ coverage from the sun. Available in three colors, the cute style has a convenient chin cord that keeps it locked in place when a gust of wind suddenly appears.

You can't go wrong with a standard baseball hat, and this classic style comes in five colors to suit every personality: navy, yellow, light pink, mint green and white. It also has eyelets for ventilation and an adjustable strap to make sure you get the most comfortable fit possible.

Prefer to travel light? A compact crossbody bag fits all the essentials — like your phone, wallet, etc. — without weighing you down. This one comes in three colors, is made of recycled materials and has a removable shoulder strap.

Half the fun of going to a theme park is people watching and eyeing the cool matching T-shirts that families wear. This design comes in a plethora of sizes — newborn to adult 5XL — and a bunch of colors. It can also be customized with each family member's name!

If you're heading to Universal Studios, these themed family shirts will make Muggles and Wizards alike jealous. They come in several designs with phrases like "Mischief manager" and "I'm just here for the butterbeer." Or, if you prefer a classic tee, there's also a design that reads "Universal Studios Family Vacation 2023."

You never know when you're going to need a first aid kit, and when the moment strikes, you're better off having one in your bag so you don't have to go searching for the nearest first aid station. This one comes with 80 pieces, including bandages, pain reliever, antibiotic ointment, gauze pads, first aid tape, fever reducer, antiseptic towelettes and antiseptic.

Whether you're applying sunscreen or eating cotton candy, sticky fingers are common in theme parks and hand wipes are an absolute must. This set comes with three packs (20 wipes each) of sanitizing wipes that kill 99.9% of germs and infuse skin with hydrating aloe and vitamin E.

Whether you're traveling with kiddos or doing an adults-only trip, snacks are essential and they aren't exactly cheap in theme parks. If you're looking to save some dough, purchase a multipack of mini snacks ahead of time. We've got our eyes on this Frito-Lay variety pack that comes with a mix of Lay's, Doritos, Doritos Cool Ranch, Cheetos, Ruffles and Fritos.

When you're walking around all day in the sun, hydration is key, but disposable water bottles don't come cheap in an amusement park. A single bottle of water can run your daily budget dry quickly, so packing your own reusable water bottle is a good money-saving solution. Many parks now have water filling stations and you can always ask for a free cup of water when ordering your meals. We're fans of this sturdy find that resists punctures and rust, all while keeping drinks ice cold all day long. It also has a leak-resistant cap!

The temperature can quickly drop at night, so it's wise to pack a pullover in your bag to keep you warm. This one also works for cooler days since it's made of a sun-protective UPF 50 material. The unisex style is moisture-wicking and comes in three colors (red, black and blue).

There's nothing worse than a dead phone battery when you're out and about for the day. Plan ahead and charge up this power bank the night before so you can give your devices a boost of juice when they're dying throughout the day. It can recharge up to three smartphones, meaning it should be enough for several adults.

This is not the time to break out those cute wedge sandals or flip-flops you've been dying to wear. Your feet will thank you later when you opt for a sturdy pair of sneakers instead! These ones from Sorel offer ample support with lightweight and responsive foam. The breathable style is made with eco-friendly materials and a removable footbed. The color selection is also pretty expansive!

Hands-free is the way to be when you're trotting around a theme park having fun. This lightweight, water-repellent backpack was designed with plenty of pockets to help you store all your essentials and also comes with side pockets to hold your water bottles.

Featuring a stable bottom, a non-slip sole and a secure fit, these sleek kicks put a premium on comfort. They're ideal for the foot pain that comes along with diabetes, plantar fasciitis and pronation/supination, meaning they're up for the job of keeping your feet happy all day long. The sleek finish is simply an added bonus.