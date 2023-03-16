18 shoes that are comfy and marked down — Adidas, Hoka and more, starting at just $42

While we all have our favorite pair of jeans and go-to sweaters, there's no bigger wardrobe staple than a reliable pair of shoes, especially since feet are the first thing to feel discomfort.

Whether you're in a job that requires you to stand on your feet all day, live an active lifestyle or are just looking to upgrade your current everyday shoe, you might want to think about investing in a good, comfortable pair of sneakers or sandals. But you don't always have to shell out a lot of money to get top quality and comfort. We found some bestselling shoes from popular brands that happen to be on sale — with some starting at 62% off.

From Hoka to Adidas to Birkenstock, here are 18 marked-down shoes that you'll want to add to your wardrobe. Trust us, your feet will thank you!

Hoka shoes on sale

You already know we're huge fans of the Hoka Clifton models. If you're new to the brand, this is your everyday walking shoe that feels light and almost cloud-like with each step.

You'll save $34 with these vibrant stitched Hoka shoes. According to the brand, you can still expect the same ultra-light weight and comfort as the classic Clifton models.

Nike shoes on sale

Whether you're a casual walker or spend time in fitness classes, the 270 is one you'll grab for all your needs. Designed with a stretchy fabric on the midsole that hugs your feet nicely, you'll find yourself wearing these 24/7.

Select colors of these highly-rated Nike sneakers are majorly marked down on Amazon. They have over 15,000 Amazon ratings and one reviewer says she buys them over and over again because "they are comfortable, durable and are one of the only sneakers that don't make my back hurt when wearing them for long periods of time."

Vionic shoes on sale

People with aching and flat feet tend to find success with this sneaker, as this shopper articulates. "Fit like a glove and comforting for my aching feet," says the reviewer.

The name says it all. If you enjoy your morning neighborhood walks, you'll love slipping your feet into these. You'll save up to 33% on select colors and sizes.

Right now Nordstrom is slashing the price of this Vionic sneaker to an impressive 62% off. According to the brand, these shoes are incredibly supportive for workouts, and we even think they're chic enough for everyday wear.

These classic flip-flops will have you dreaming of warmer weather and your next getaway. The brand says it features a contoured footbed, and some colors are on sale for $55.

Adidas shoes on sale

Right now, Adidas is having its mid-season sale where you can save big with code extrasale. The brand says these shoes are perfect for running on any terrain. They normally have a price tag of $100, but you can grab them for only $42!

If you're looking for the perfect all-white sneaker, these Cloudfoam sneakers are both trendy and extremely comfortable. According to the brand, it features a memory foam midsole and sock liner. Grab them on sale at multiple retailers for $42.

Spring is almost here, which means it might be time to treat yourself to a new pair of sandals, without sacrificing comfort. You can wear these classic slides poolside, running errands and more.

According to the brand, this running shoe provides superior support and is made of breathable materials from recycled ocean plastic. It comes in a variety of different colors to suit your style, from pink to solid black. And right now you can score them at an impressive 58% off on the Adidas website.

More comfortable shoes on sale

Podiatrists previously told Shop TODAY that Birkenstocks are a good pick for anyone looking for arch support. These sandals feature a shaped cork footbed that offers that signature support, says the brand.

These vintage-style sneakers come in tons of fun shades that will add a pop of color to any outfit. According to New Balance, they feature a cushioned midsole to provide you with all-day comfort and support.

The brand says this iconic skate sneaker "will never go out of style." And that might be because the simple design goes with jeans, a spring dress or your favorite athleisure. The brand does note you might want to purchase a half-size down for a secure fit.

Available in over 40 different colors, these sneakers are a No.1 Amazon bestseller. One reviewer says they are the most comfortable sneakers she has ever owned. "I only had to wear these a couple of hours and I was sold! They are lightweight and have plenty of room for my toes and bunion." Right now you can grab them for under $100!

Featuring a gel midsole and padded collar and tongue, the brand says these sneakers are perfect for all-day wear, whether you're hiking, exploring a city or need to be on your feet for a prolonged period of time.

Not only are these Sketchers extremely comfortable with a memory foam footbed, but they are incredibly easy to put on — the shoes are slip-ons! Select colors are currently $60 across various retailers.