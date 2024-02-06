You can now buy New Balance sneakers for just $24 — here’s how

In the last few years, the resale market has blossomed, with brands like Lululemon and Patagonia launching programs that allow customers to trade in or purchase previously owned items.

And New Balance is the latest company to join the resale game. This week, the company announced its new program, New Balance Reconsidered. The initiative allows shoppers to purchase New Balance products that are either used or brand new but "unsellable" for cosmetic reasons for a lower price.

“We know the footwear industry has a significant environmental impact, including too many products ending up in a landfill,” John Stokes, director of sustainability at New Balance shared in a statement. “There are many things that have to shift. Launching Reconsidered is one piece of the puzzle with a program objective to help extend product life for some of our product and get the most from what is already made.”

All of the products available have been inspected and are cleaned if needed, New Balance says. Plus, each item is given a condition grade. "Like new" means that the item has no major issues, "excellent" items may have faint signs of wear and those in "good" condition may have minor discoloration, stains or other signs of wear.

Customers can also trade in their gently used shoes in-store or via mail and receive a voucher to use on their next purchase.

There are hundreds of shoes currently available on the resale site, and we're highlighting a handful that caught our eye.

Women's sneakers | Men's sneakers | Bestselling sneakers

New Balance Reconsidered women's sneakers

While there is only one size of these sneakers available, you can choose between pairs in "excellent" or "good condition." The shoes are designed to provide comfort and support for a range of activities, from workouts to walks.

With a soft Fresh Foam cushioned midsole, breathable mesh upper and durable rubber outsole, this sneaker is said to deliver on comfort and performance.

Nurses, restaurant workers and others who stand on their feet all day will appreciate the fact that these shoes have a slip-resistant sole. Anyone can wear them though, as they have a comfortable cushioned base and mesh upper.

Sporty and chic, you can score these classic sneakers in multiple sizes for as little as $60. Inspired by the brand's most iconic ‘70s running shoes, the 327 blends a retro design and comfort.

It doesn't get more classic than the New Balance 574 sneakers. They're the ultimate dad shoes (which are super trendy right now) and they're podiatrist-approved, too.

While these shoes normally retail for $140, you can score a pair in "excellent" condition for $80. Made for running, they're said to have a plush and supportive Fresh Foam X midsole and rubber outsole for comfort and improved performance.

New Balance Reconsidered men’s sneakers

New to running? These sneakers are great for anyone looking to break into the sport, New Balance says. The cushioned midsole and molded insert are said to provide a soft feel with every step.

The brand also has the men's version of the 574 sneakers available through its resale program. They come in six colors and a range of sizes.

Made for race day, these running shoes are designed with energy-return technology to put more spring in every step.

Bestselling New Balance sneakers

If you're in the market for a completely brand new pair, we're sharing some editor-loved and shopper-favorite sneakers from the brand.