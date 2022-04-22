You can now score a pair of Lululemon leggings for as little as $15 — here's how

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whenever I go thrift shopping, I always make sure to peruse the active section just in case there's a pair of gently-used Lululemon leggings that I can add to my closet for a fraction of their regular price. But, with the exception of one lucky shopping excursion, I always come home empty-handed.

Now, however, Lululemon just made it much easier to get its beloved activewear for a discount. Following a pilot program in 2021, the brand has officially launched its first trade-in resale program, Lululemon Like New, across the U.S. The program allows customers to shop used clothing and accessories from the brand and trade in old items for an e-gift card.

“At lululemon, we’re deeply committed to creating quality products built to last and that are better for people and the planet. Bringing lululemon Like New to all U.S. guests is a major step toward a circular eco-system and achieving our Impact Agenda goals to reduce our environmental footprint,” Celeste Burgoyne, Lululemon's president of Americas and global guest innovation, shared in a release.

According to the brand, almost all Lululemon items will be accepted (aside from yoga props, intimates, collaborations, swimsuits and self-care products), as long as they're in good condition and don't have visible signs of wear, such as discoloration, rips or piling. On the site, resale items are labeled as being "Good As New," meaning that they have no visible flaws or damage or "Gently Used," for products that have minor wear but are still in good condition.

And considering the prices of typical Lululemon gear, the markdowns are pretty impressive. We found a pair of "Gently Used" Align Cropped Pants for just $15 and a tank top for $25.

For those who are looking to trade in a gently-used item from the brand, you can simply take it in to one of the more than one of the 390 participating U.S. stores and swap your item for store credit. Tank tops, shirts and shorts will get you a $5 credit, while hoodies, sweatshirts, sweaters, dresses, bags and leggings and other bottoms secure you a $10 gift card. Coats and jackets can be traded in for $25 worth of credit, the brand shared.

Lululemon also plans to put 100 percent of its profits from the program (or two percent of total revenue, whichever is higher) toward supporting the sustainability initiatives outlined in its Impact Agenda, which was created in 2020. The agenda outlines the brand's sustainability, wellness and inclusion goals which include making 100 percent of products with sustainable materials by 2030, reducing single-use plastic packaging by 50 percent by 2025 and more.

Below, we're sharing a handful of the products that you can shop on the resale site right now. Plus, in case you're hoping to score some brand new Lululemon gear for a discount, we rounded up some can't-miss picks from the brand's "We Made Too Much" sale section, too.

Lululemon Like New

You can score multiple colors and sizes of the cropped style of Lululemon's Wunder Train leggings on the Lululemon Like New site. Made for training and workouts, the brand says the leggings are made from a breathable, quick-drying fabric to keep you cool and dry.

Lululemon's Align leggings are a customer-favorite pick. And you can get a "Good As New" pair for as little as $45 through the resale program. They typically retail for around $88, so we're pretty impressed by the discount!

From morning hikes to grocery runs, this jacket seems like the perfect choice for nearly any activity. Plus, the cool camo print will look great with any other neutral athleisurewear that you have in your collection.

Shorts season has officially arrived! And Lululemon says that this pair is designed with a little extra room, so you can move around without feeling restricted. There are a range of colors available on the site right now, including blue, yellow and more.

Lululemon We Made Too Much

These high-rise leggings are designed to be worn for yoga, but we imagine that they'd be a great pick for lounging and casual wear, too. According to the brand, they provide a "hugged" feel and are made to stay put, so you won't be constantly tugging at the waistband during walks or yoga flows.

Finding a sports bra that provides the right amount of comfort and support can be a difficult task — especially for those with larger breasts. This bra is said to provide high support for those who wear a C to DDD cup. Designed for running, the bra features padded adjustable straps, an internal support system and a brushed ribbed underband.

Meet your new favorite tank top for summer! This top is said to be sweat-wicking, weightless and "buttery soft." Plus, it even has a built-in bra to provide light support.

You can score nearly 30 colors and patterns of Lululemon's popular Align Leggings for a discount. According to the brand, the white and light colors are lined, so you don't have to worry about them being see-through.

This chic workout tank is made from Lululemon's breathable Everlux material, which the brand says is its fastest-drying fabric. The company adds that the sleek material feels cool on the outside and soft on the inside, for ultimate comfort.

Trade your basic workout shorts for this cute athletic skirt. It fits right in with the tennis skirt trend and features attached shorts underneath (with a pocket!). It's available in two colors and has a drawstring at the waist.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!