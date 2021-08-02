Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Working out is hard enough on its own without having to worry about adjusting waistbands that roll down and feeling like you're spilling out of your clothes. Whether you're in the gym, doing an at-home workout, doing yoga or just going for a walk, quality plus-size activewear is a must.

There are a few features to look for in plus-size activewear. In bottoms, especially high-waisted ones, you'll want waistbands that are thicker so they're less likely to roll down. In tops, meanwhile, you'll want moisture-wicking fabric that will help keep you cool no matter the cut or style.

To help you get started on your search, these are some of the best plus-size activewear pieces we found that will stay in place while you're hard at work.

Best plus-size activewear

You can't go wrong with a flowy tank top while working out. If you don't like your workout tops clinging too tightly to the skin but don't want to wear an oversized T-shirt, this tank top is a happy medium. It's lightweight and breathable enough to use for an intense workout or just running errands.

A good top is best paired with a matching bottom. These tights are in the same color as the Breezy tank top, so you can look like a coordinated fitness pro without even trying.

This sports bra is made with stretchy fabric and Dri-FIT technology that is designed to help keep you dry and comfortable, according to the brand. The medium-support option has no padding and is good for medium-to-high impact workouts.

One of the key indicators of a quality pair of workout leggings is a thick waistband. We find that thicker waistbands tend to do a better job at tummy control and keep us from feeling like we're spilling out of our leggings. This pair from Lane Bryant have a four-inch elastic waistband, feature a hidden waistband pocket (bonus!) and come in sizes ranging from 14/16 to 38/40.

A basic black tank is a must-have for anyone's activewear collection. This Amazon bestseller has over 7,600 five-star ratings and reviewers love the way it fits and holds up long-term. It's available in sizes 1X-5X and comes in eight fun, flattering colors.

Available in sizes 1X-5X, these running shorts are designed to keep you comfortable while you're on the move. They feature a drawstring closure so you can create your preferred fit and have a hidden key pocket in the waistband so you can workout hands-free.

This lightweight tank top is made out of a stretch jersey fabric that feels soft and will drape your body for a flattering fit. The sleeveless racerback design feels more feminine than a standard box-cut tank top, but also allows for a full range of motion.

Call us crazy, but we love wearing workout leggings all year long, so we can never pass up a good deal on leggings. This two-pack of tummy control, high-waisted leggings is on sale for over half off right now, making each pair a little over $13. They even have a pocket on the side so you can store your phone and get right to work.

One of the best parts of buying activewear is choosing from all of the fun patterns and prints! This pink arrow-print sports bra is an easy way to add a pop of color into your workout. It comes in sizes 00 to 6 at Torrid, which translates to about sizes 10 to 30.

If you're looking for something more form-fitting, try this moisture-wicking tank top that is designed to keep you cool as your workout gets more intense. Reviewers are calling it the "perfect workout tank."

We're big fans of these bestselling biker shorts. They have that ideal wide-waistband for tummy control and maximum coverage. There's also pockets on each side that are deep enough to hold at least two phones in one and a slim wallet in the other. Made with stretchy, moisture-wicking material, these shorts are designed to keep you cool and comfortable.

