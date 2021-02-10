Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The collective groan of every woman when it comes time to look for a new sports bra? Yup. We know it. A great sports bra can be hard to find — we need support, utility, comfort and affordability. For plus-size women who may have larger breasts, need larger band sizes and have to find inclusive retailers, finding the right one can be even more difficult.

But don’t be discouraged; there are plenty of options out there! We asked some of our favorite plus-size models, content creators and professionals to share their top picks for sport bras. We also found some other top-rated, bestselling plus-size brands you should give a go during your next workout.

Best plus-size sports bras, according to professionals

Available from sizes 32D to 42H, this plus-size sports bra from Livi Rae Lingerie features functional pique fabric and a netting insert to regulate moisture. For writer, event producer and PhatGirlBouteeqe owner Maui Bigelow, it's also perfect for her busy lifestyle. “I love the bra because it provides the support, control and comfort," she told Shop TODAY. "A woman on the move needs a sports bra that covers all the bases.”

This sports bra is engineered for a bounce-free workout and boasts band sizes from 36 to 48 and up to a H cup. Model and football player Chevnee Triplett especially loves one often-overlooked feature: “The bra is comfortable, especially the wide straps.”

Model Robina Wilder's favorite sports bra from Adidas is not only made for high-impact activities like HIIT workouts or long-distance runs with water-absorbent materials and high-support compression, it's also made from Primegreen, “a series of high-performance recycled materials."

Parfait, a size-inclusive lingerie brand, has one of the largest cup and band size ranges we’ve seen on the market, going all the way up to a 44I. Candice Kelly, an in-demand plus-size model, raves about this bra's fit and comfort. “The dynamic bra is supportive, breathable and doesn’t dig into my shoulders, so I’m completely focused on my workout,” she said.

If you need extra support during physical activity, it's not uncommon to have to wear an extra bra with your sports bra. Essie Golden, a New York-based content creator, said the Elila sports bra was the only one she could wear without having to do this. “[This is] my absolute favorite for heavier chested women,” Golden raves.

Top-rated plus-size sports bras

Keep your girls locked in with this double-layered sports bra from Just My Size. Made with Double Dry™ materials and a chafe-resistant bottom band, it'll keep you dry and supported throughout even the toughest workouts. One reviewer said, “This bra fit perfectly from the start."

Maximize your performance with this medium-impact, crossback sports bra from Under Armour. With breathable, removable cups and a four-way stretch construction, it's no wonder reviewers are saying “this is the best sports bra that I’ve EVER purchased!"

With a 4.3-star average rating, Lane Bryant shoppers are loving the bounce-free support this Livi sports bra provides. Made for medium-impact workouts like cycling and running, one customer proclaimed, “For the first time in my life, I have a bra that provides support without poking me!”

Add a pop of color to your activewear collection with this mossy green sports bra from Asos Curve. Its racerback design allows for unrestricted movement, while customers call the adjustable straps "a godsend."

Over 3,200 Amazon reviewers can't be wrong about giving this Wacoal sports bra a perfect five-star rating. Its mesh backing helps you keep cool during the sweatiest high-impact workouts, while the outer underwire frame keeps strenuous motion to a minimum.

Available in eight vibrant colors, this seamless plus-size sports bra from Anita currently has a 4.3-star average rating from over 1,800 Amazon customers. "Whether I am throwing a shot, doing sprints, or lifting weights, I feel secure and supported with minimal bouncing," says one particularly excited reviewer.

If you're the kind of person who loves to try all kinds of exercises, this sports bra from Glamorise is all you'll ever need. Its adjustable mesh front panel provides different levels of bounce control, while the two-way back stretch ensures you'll be able to have a free range of movement with whatever routines you're doing.

Keep moving without any irritating distractions during medium-impact workouts in this wire-free make from Bare Necessities. A compressed fit ensures your chest remains bounce-free, while a stretchy underband and padded shoulder straps deliver the utmost comfort.

Conquer all of your workouts in this plus-size sports bra from Shefit. Available in eight eye-catching colors, this fully-adjustable bra comes with a patented zip front and fits cup sizes up to I. It also has over 20,000 five-star reviews, so throw this in your shopping cart ASAP.

