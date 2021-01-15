Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Lane Bryant has come a long way from my younger days, when I'd try on their jeans at my local mall and leave the store empty-handed.

The plus-size clothing brand's latest line of denim, the Lane Bryant Denim Collection, is surprisingly stylish — available in tons of different washes and treatments and leg styles that range from wide leg to skinny. And the brand seems to have revamped their sizing, moving away from plus-size styles being a bit on the oversize side to fitting on par with styles at nonplus-size stores.

I recently checked out a few styles in Lane Bryant's new line, all of which have their Flex Magic Waistband, a better-fitting waist that promises a no-gap fit and all-day comfort.

The verdict? These jeans are plus-size perfection.

My favorite from the line is a pair of high-rise skinny jeans in a medium wash. The distressing on one knee and at the ankles feels stylish and modern and the high-rise fit makes me feel comfortable — like I won't be flashing the band of my underwear when I bend over.

I vary between a size 12 and 14 and have a small waist, so denim has always been a frustration for me. These Lane Bryant jeans, though? They stay up, and the waistband doesn't cut into my skin while they do so.

The high-rise skinny jean, along with another style with a center seam, have quickly become my go-to pair for everything from a date night with my husband to a day out with my family, and it's true: The waistline does not gape open in the back.

I've worn my Lane Bryant jeans with lightweight pretty tops for a night out, ribbed tanks for a casual day running errands and sneakers and a T-shirt for a day at a theme park. And, as winter chilled things out a bit in my Florida town, I've worn them with flowy cardigans, cute flats and boatneck tops on cooler days.

One of my favorite pairs in the Lane Bryant denim collection is this high-rise skinny jean. Terri Peters

The center seam on these Lane Bryant jeans adds a stylish touch to dark wash denim. Terri Peters

In every scenario, they have not disappointed. And, no matter how long I wear them, they don't stretch out and get too baggy on me — another thing that drives me crazy about jeans-wearing.

There's also a boyfriend jean in the line that I really loved for the relaxed fit, as well as a pair with a high-rise waist and curvy cut that looks great with a simple black top. There are truly styles for every body — whether you're into distressing, fancy stitching or just a simple pair of bootcut jeans.

The jeans also hold up great in the laundry: The distressing on my favorite pair has not done any extra fraying and I've been able to dry them on low in my dryer without them shrinking.

The Lane Bryant of my youth has gone away and in its place is a pretty stylish store for plus-size women. If 20-something me had tried these jeans on at the mall, she'd have left with a few pairs.

And 40-something me? She's feeling like maybe wearing jeans isn't so uncomfortable after all.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!