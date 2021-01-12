The jacket's hood is just as protective as the jacket itself. When wearing this coat, I don’t ever need to worry about being caught without a hat because the hood is lined with deliciously soft fabric that keeps your ears and head same from the frost.

Elastic along the bottom of the coat and around the wrist area keeps the jacket tight to your body and helps to trap the warmth inside the coat. One verified Amazon reviewer gave the coat five stars and said, “It’s amazingly warm, and I love the generous hood!”

One of my favorite things is that it's designed with functionality in mind. There are four large pockets plus two additional pockets on the breast of the puffer, and that's more than I've ever had on outerwear! When wearing this coat out to run errands on a cold night, I can go completely bagless and have plenty of places to put my things.

I did go up a size for layering purposes and feel like a bit of a marshmallow. If you want a more fitted look, I would go with your true sizing or even size down. There is also a special side unzip design that opens the coat up a little and enables you to move around more freely in the jacket. There are also buttons down the side of the coat that allow for more room.

The coat comes in a few different colors and styles. The beech is a deep olive green with beige fleece detailing. There is also a darker color called “caviar” that is beautiful and versatile. The fleece patches on the front and back of the coat add a fun stylish look to an otherwise basic down jacket.

Before purchasing, I worried that the fleece would start to look funky after getting wet or being worn outside. Surprisingly, it's completely weatherproof. I have worn the jacket outside in wind and rain and it still looks as good as new.

Overall, this jacket is a win for a price that's worth it. It’s extremely warm, trendy and effective. When the weather outside is frightful, you definitely do not want to pass this one up.

