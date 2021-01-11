Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Winter isn’t just coming. It’s here.

As we face the prospect of the coming chilly days and cold nights, Lori Bergamotto, Good Housekeeping’s style director, is sharing her favorite picks for products that will keep you cozy.

Whether you’re looking to heat up a cold room in the house or keep your toes warm while out battling the elements, these picks are innovative ways to maintain heat. From fire pits to a vest that heats up (and charges your cell phone), you’ll no longer dread being outside when it’s below freezing.

Scroll through to discover the 10 products that will keep you warm, no matter how low the temperatures fall.

Take your sleeping bag on the road. This onesie wraps you up in head-to-toe insulation without sacrificing any freedom of movement. Whether you’re battling the elements or cozying up for a movie marathon on the couch, this wearable sleeping bag can help keep you warm.

S’mores aren’t just for the summer. This fire pit and cooking grill lets you heat up your favorite foods — steaks, burgers or hot dogs — or just light a fire on a cool night. The basin is cut with stars and moons, which not only cast unique shadows, but allow breezes in to keep your fire burning all night long.

Stay warm indoors or bring the heat outside with this portable heater. It's small enough to store in a cabinet and bring it with you to your outdoor adventure.

With social distancing still in effect, outdoor gatherings are likely going to remain popular over the coming months. Keep toasty while meeting friends outside with this heated foldable lawn chair. Simply charge the portable power pack then turn on the chair next time you need a warm place to sit down outside.

Stay toasty no matter where you park your rump. This heated seat cushion can be brought to a restaurant with outdoor seating or a stadium with aluminum benches. It provides up to four and a half hours of heat — and can simultaneously charge your cell phone.

If your feet are the first thing to get cold, put some power in your toes. These battery heated wool socks can keep your feet heated up to 130 degrees Fahrenheit for four hours at a time. Just be sure to keep some batteries handy. These socks run on AAs.

Feel the heat for up to 11 hours with this vest. It has four heated areas built in (left and right abdomen, mid-back and collar) for heat all over your torso. Layer it under your coat on ultra-cold days or throw it on alone, knowing that you’ll be able to heat up whenever you need it. Plus, it’s machine washable and can also charge your cell phone. What else in your closet can do that?

These gloves are the perfect accessory for when you need to work — or eat or drink or text or cheer — in the cold. They come with packs of individual Hot Hands warmers that you activate and slip into place. Then, thanks to the design and touch-sensitive fingertips, your hands are free to do anything they need to do.

Winter comfort is all about layers. The HEATTECH collection from Uniqlo is made for warmth without bulk. The fabric is made from a bio-warming material that converts your body’s moisture into heat. Slip the turtlenecks, T-shirts and leggings underneath your clothing for discreet heat you’ll almost forget you’re wearing.

While it’s not true that we lose most of our body heat through our heads, it is true that having a cold head is miserable. This beanie from Duluth Trading Co. is “built for beastly cold,” according to the company. It’s made with lambswool for a breathable fit that will keep you toasty and has a plush fleece interior cuff to keep your ears and forehead warm, too.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!