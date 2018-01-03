10 winter coats TODAY editors are obsessed with

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

No matter what the weather brings (including themassive nor'easter that's headed to Florida and New England tonight and tomorrow), the one item you won’t leave home without this winter is your coat.

If you live down South, where temperatures may only hit 40 degrees, you need something light and breathable that will protect you from the January chill. If you live up North, you probably know that a good down coat is the ultimate barrier between you and the harsh winter winds.

Unfortunately, whether you are looking for something lightweight or heavy-duty, there are almost too many options on the market. To help narrow it down, we've asked editors across the TODAY team, from Florida to New York, to chime in on their favorite winter coats.

We've also include the five top best sellers from Amazon at the bottom. Most of these are super-warm and super-affordable. Happy hunting!

For more winter essentials, here are the 19 black boots fashion editors can't live without this year.

EMS Women's Feather Pack Jacket, $139 (normally $200), EMS

“This is the first jacket I pull out of winter storage and the last one to put away. I love it because it is lightweight but really warm. I can sit on the subway with it and not get overheated and I can sit in the car with it and not have to move my seat back. It weighs almost nothing, and you can stuff it in its internal pocket when you’re traveling.”-Mish Whalen, TODAY Digital senior multimedia editor

Faux Shearling Oversized Jacket, $80 (normally $100), Choies

"Anyone in the office who knows me knows I'm a fan of the over-sized look, especially when it comes to outerwear. I'm a naturally cold person (even indoors) so I like when I can wear a larger jacket outside and layer something lighter for the office underneath, like a blazer or cardigan, without feeling like a stuffed sausage. This coat goes with just about anything in my closet and the shearling accents are very 'in', or so I'm told. I have my eyes on a cream one next." - Jen Birkhofer, TODAY Shopping

Tahari Wool Blend Wrap Coat, $140, Lord & Taylor

"I bought this coat almost five years ago and still pull it out every year when it starts to get cold. And I still get compliments on it! It’s not super warm, but warm enough for mild winter days – just add a scarf. I love the huge collar, which I can pull it over my head for a makeshift hood when it’s windy. I also like that it’s not your traditional black pea coat. This one has a little more flair!" – Rheana Murray, TODAY Digital senior lifestyle reporter

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Compact Jacket, $50 (normally $60), Uniqlo

"This is my favorite jacket. It’s lightweight but also super warm. But it doesn’t overheat you if it’s not that cold out. I wear under a bigger coat for freezing football games and it keeps me nice and warm. It's also compact so I can pack into any bag I own. Yes, even a purse." - Emi Boscamp, TODAY Food senior editor

This is also editor Jordan Muto (and her mom's) favorite.

Walls Insulated Hooded Hunting Jacket, $82 (normally $90), Shoes.com

“I get a few looks wearing this on the subway, but it’s warm, lightweight and practically blizzard-proof. I bought it to wear duck hunting, but it’s become my go-to in snowy or wet weather. A splash of mud or dirty snow is no problem. Hunting jackets can be a good option for city wear — if you’re on the move a lot, they’re warm, flexible and typically have handy pockets for all your stuff. Plus the Realtree camo pattern is like the Louis Vuitton of camo."- Phil Caulfield, TODAY Digital senior editor

Men Warm Tech Down Coat, $100 (normally $150), UNIQLO

“This coat keeps me comfortable and warm during the harsh winter months in New York City, without feeling too bulky. It utilizes Air Tech technology; I’m not sure what that is, exactly, but it’s still a great detail to slip in when someone compliments the coat. The hood is effective in blocking wind and precipitation — essential when you’re walking long city blocks. The fleece lining inside the hood is extra cozy. Your head will appreciate it.” – Shane Lou, TODAY Digital editor

L.L. Bean Ultrawarm Coat, $269, L.L. Bean

"When I lived in Toronto, my mom bought me this L.L. Bean coat. She knows I love purple and bright colors so she thoughtfully purchased it in bright purple. It makes me look like Barney the Dinosaur, so honestly I avoided wearing it for a while (sorry, Mom). But then came a day so cold and windy and sleet-y that I broke down and put Barney on – and there was no going back. Because as much as I don’t love looking like a giant purple dinosaur, I hate being cold. This coat is the closest thing you’re going to get to wrapping yourself in a sleeping bag. It’s a giant down-filled hug from the top of your head to your ankles. Fashionable? Not so much. Warm? YES. This is the coat to wear when you just can’t even with winter anymore. Though I notice they no longer sell the purple color online, just black, brown, white, blue and dark green – sorry, Barney fans." - Rebecca Dube, TODAY Parents editor

City coat, $228, J.Crew Factory

My little secret is J. Crew Factory. This coat looks exactly the same as the version sold at the main store, but it's a little less expensive. Also, it’s so warm and the colors are vibrant. It even comes a variety of fun colors – I wish I could take one of each. - Brittany Loggins, TODAY Digital producer

The Arrivals Halstrom II Snow Parka, $695, Shop Spring

“I know this jacket is a little pricey, but it was well worth the cost – I love it! It’s built in layers so you can easily take it apart or rebuild it to fit whatever weather is happening at the moment. Inside is a goose down liner that can be removed for warmer weather. The shell is waterproof and lightweight enough to wear in fall and spring. The hood is also removeable. In the cold winter months in New York, it keeps me really toasty and is nice enough to wear straight from work out to dinner. I like that it’s not your traditional puffer coat.” – Jen Birkhofer, TODAY Shopping

Harris Wharf London Wool Pea Coat, $600, Shopbop

"I'm short so length is key when buttoning on a coat. Plus, I ride the subway every day, and normally, it's stifling in the train. So I'm pretty particular about the heft of the fabric, too, because no one wants to show up at work dripping with flop sweat. Hence, this Harris Wharf cropped number is perfect. It's loose. It's chic. It hits right above my hips. And it's just warm enough to deal with brisk fall and winter temps." - Donna Freydkin, Megyn Kelly TODAY editor

For some more inspiration, we consulted Amazon to find the best selling women's coats, jackets and vests. Here are their top 5.

1. Wantdo Women's Mountain Waterproof Fleece Ski and Rain Jacket, $67, Amazon

One reviewer raved, "[This is a] great winter jacket! I live in Colorado so I wanted a nice warm and durable jacket that would last me a long time and that I didn't have to wear layers to keep me warm. This jacket did not disappoint! It's very warm, even in short sleeves so no need to layer up, even in pretty freezing weather."

2. Columbia Women's Full-Zip Fleece Jacket, $30 (normally $60), Amazon

According to one Amazon customer, "This Columbia fleece is everything I expected. It's soft, warm and trendy. The product has held up against some pretty cold days in NY with only two layers underneath. The pockets are nice and deep for holding all of my crap like lip gloss, keys, cell phone and anything else I shove in there and they zip to prevent you from losing your stuff during activity. There is also a deep inside pocket that was a nice surprise to tuck your wallet or money inside. The collar is cute either zipped to the top or folded down. This jacket offers plenty versatility and can be worn with either tights, sweats, or jeans. I bought gray because I wanted something plain but not black, but would purchase other colors as well."

3. Orolay Women's Thick Down Jacket, $90 (normally $150), Amazon

"I highly recommend this jacket! I currently live in an area where the temperature reaches to the single digits/below zero and so far this jacket has kept me extremely warm and comfortable. The lining is extra soft/warm, the pockets are perfect to carry items to leave the purse at home. The only slight issue I have is that the zipper at times will stick but overall this is a perfect winter jacket," promised one reviewer.

4. iLoveSIA Women's Hooded Parka with Faux Fur, $50, Amazon

One Amazon customer wrote, "No complaints, I love it! It's very warm, it actually keeps me to warm in this NC weather! The zipper is solid and there is a pull string at the waist. I was worried about size but I got a medium 8 and it's fits perfect. It's roomy without feeling oversized." Others do warn that this isn't a jacket you want to get very wet, so be cautious of that.

5. Valuker Down Coat with Fur Hood, $80, Amazon

This coat has hundreds of positive reviews and some customers love it so much they even bought two! Users warn to buy a size or two up as it runs a bit large: "Update: I'm in LOVE with this coat! I wore it on niagara falls trip where the temperature got to 3 degrees F and all i can say is this coat kept me super warm and has been the best i have ever purchased. It snowed a lot, we had snow fights, i laid on the snow and i didn't get wet at all and didn't feel any cold. Definitely highly recommend this to anyone. Once you get the sizing trick (buy two sizes bigger) it's just perfect!"