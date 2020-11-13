Add some color to your closet with these 12 bright winter coats

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Even if you're not a fan of sleet or snow, you have to admit that one of the perks of winter is getting to wear fun coats. It's far too easy to reach for a drab black parka or a neutral nude peacoat, but this year, we're in the mood for something a bit more exciting.

2020 has been a wild ride so far and we could all use a cheery pop of color right about now, so Shop TODAY rounded up a dozen bright winter coats to add some color to your closet.

Want to stay warm but hate feeling bulky? This crop jacket from Old Navy is made of cozy sherpa fleece and comes in bright red and blue hues. The roomy silhouette also features a mock-neck collar, snap-button closures and comes in regular, tall and petite sizes.

Gorgeous in green! If you're looking to make a statement with your outerwear this winter, a vibrant green peacoat might just do the trick. The wool design has two front buttons, slant hand pockets and runs just below the knee for a warm yet practical fit.

Whether you prefer bright blue, purple, hot pink or teal, this colorful collection of waterproof coats has something for everyone. With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and over 2,000 five-star reviews, it comes well recommended and it's easy to see why. The popular coat is made of a water-repellent material, has a warm and fuzzy lining and is perfect for anyone who just can't wait to engage in outdoor winter activities.

Filled with an ultra warm down, this lightweight zip-up coat will keep you toasty on the coldest days without adding extra bulk. It retains warmth even when it's wet and is super easy to fold up and pack in a bag if you're constantly on the go.

Sometimes, a fun pop of color is all you need to make it through a cold snap, and this bright pink coat sure will bring a smile to your face. The sleek thigh-length design has three buttons, pockets and an ultra feminine silhouette.

Beautiful bubble gum pink! This warm wool blend coat comes in an eye-catching hue that makes stepping outside on frigid days a bit more manageable. The single-breasted silhouette has two button closures and convenient front pockets.

If you don't get snow in your area but tend to get a lot of rain in the winter, a raincoat is a wardrobe must. Columbia's bestselling Arcadia jacket is waterproof, machine washable and has a warm, breathable mesh lining. It's also got an adjustable hood and folds up easily so you can pack it with you wherever you go.

Hesitant to rock a bold new hue? You can still lighten things up this winter in a lighter tone of your favorite color. This soft blue wool peacoat is a much more lively take on a basic navy coat, don't you think?

We often choose winter coats based off our style persona, and this one is perfect for anyone who loves a little glamour. The Amazon bestseller has a super flirty silhouette, chic faux fur at the neck and stylish buttons all over. Oh, and the blue color is also stunning!

There's nothing mellow about this vibrant yellow peacoat. The cropped design is perfect for warmer winter days and will bring a welcome does of sunshine to anyone you encounter.

A warm interior and a waterproof exterior? Yes please! This gorgeous teal winter coat has a relaxed fit that falls right above the knee and features ThermaTEK insulation in the sleeves for extra warmth. Even better? It's available in regular, petite and plus sizes.

Pretty in purple! This gorgeous water resistant coat is constructed with recycled Thermoplume Primaloft insulation and an anti-pill fleece lining, and has a flattering cinched waist. The coat falls at the mid-thigh and you can throw it right into the washing machine to clean it.

