This bestselling Amazon coat is back with bright new colors

A few winters ago, among the $1,000-plus coats on the parents at playgrounds and preschool pick-up lines on New York's Upper East Side, a strange phenomenon occurred: An unrecognizable brand name down coat sold on Amazon (often with Prime's free two-day delivery!) became the outerwear of choice, especially for moms.

Now, the bestselling coat is available in a new style and in seven bright new colors, just in time for the colder months.

The new jackets are available in few different styles, including a shiny, metallic-like material or with fleece fabric stitching on the outer layer of the coat, which is just as practical as it is fashionable. The coats are wind and water-resistant and just like the original, have six large pockets with zippers for you to store all your essentials.

The jacket is designed to make you as comfortable as possible, which is why it comes with a unique side zipper that allows you to adjust the fit of the jacket however you want. The warm hood also comes with a drawstring allowing you to further customize your coat.

The original water-resistant and surprisingly warm design is still available for those who prefer the simple yet stylish look.

The bestselling coat is available with or without a faux fur trimmed hood, and in a variety of colorful and eye-catching colors and designs, including the recently-added green camo. The 4.4-star rated warm and cozy coat is a classic, and for good reason.

Reviewers love how practical and effective this coat is, in addition to being fashionable.

"SO WARM. So stylish! I am so in love with this coat. It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy," one Amazon reviewer wrote.

Other customers like how the quality of the coat is not compromised by its reasonable price.

"The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm!" another reviewer wrote.

Finally, reviewers couldn't get enough of the fit of the jacket.

"I love this jacket. Got it at XS and it fit perfectly - no tightness, no wind getting from under the jacket and no fabric stretching!" another review wrote.

This article was originally published on Jan. 28, 2019.

