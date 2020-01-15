Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

If the thought of several inches of snow piling up on your porch makes you loathe the thought of venturing outside with your toddler this winter season, fear not!

As a mom with an active 2-year-old, I had to find the best winter gear to keep him warm and cozy without making him look like a puffy yeti or causing an abominable snowman-style meltdown.

In an effort to help out other mothers trying to find the best winter gear for their little ones, I rounded up all of my favorite items that will keep your little guy or girl toasty (and stylish) until the spring!

To shop my picks by category, simply click on the following links below — or keep scrolling to see all 14 of them.

Best winter coats for kids

A high-quality winter coat with built-in insulation and waterproofing is the one winter essential worth the splurge. I love this trusted outdoor brand’s jackets for their warmth and durability.

Both baby and boys’ styles are breathable, waterproof and insulated to give your little one extra hours to burn off energy at the playground. It’s likely that these jackets will get your toddler through two winters, as they feature extendable sleeves. This smaller version is also perfect for younger toddlers and babies.

Patagonia's snow pile jacket in "tundra cluster rosebud pink" is perfect for a little girl. This insulated outerwear has an elastic hem and cuffs to help lock in warmth to help keep your child warm on the coldest days.

Best winter pants for kids

Unless you live in the Arctic or plan on spending lots of time playing in a winter wonderland, investing in a snowsuit for outdoor play is expensive. For one-time sledding excursions, a pair of rain pants over several insulating layers will provide a waterproof outer layer to stay warm and dry.

And for just $20, you can’t beat these waterproof pants. They're easy to pull on and off quickly and adjust to accommodate insulating layers for colder weather.

If you are raising a polar bear cub who loves snow sports, a snowsuit may warrant the investment. (I prefer a separate pair of pants to make potty trips easier.)

These Columbia Ice Slope II pants offer more warmth and insulation than others on this list. They're cozy, and have a relaxed fit — perfect for when you're teaching your little one on the slopes!

Bibs are great if you're trying to prevent accidents. This bib is waterproof and has insulated comfort without too much bulk. The deep front zipper accommodates easy on and off mobility while the pant legs extend a few additional inches as part of Patagonia’s "grow with me" functionality.

Best kids' thermal underwear

Choosing the right combination of layers is essential to maximizing your child’s warmth while minimizing potential meltdowns. For less than $25, you can stock up on this thermal set, which also comes in a variety of colors. This versatile must-have is made in the USA and will keep your toddler dry and comfortable during the winter months ahead.

This long john set from Enfants Cheris is cozy, warm and perfect for any winter activity, whether you're indoors or at the playground. With almost 100 positive reviews on Amazon, shoppers can't seem to get enough of this set, which comes in four different colors. Did I mention you can grab this set for less than $20?

Best fleece jackets and sweats for kids

Fleece jackets are great because they can do double duty as a great mid-layer for colder climates and make the perfect outerwear on warmer days. This shaggy-styled fleece jacket pairs well with any pair of pants, from flannel-lined jeans to dressier tan khakis. Either way, your little one will be nice and toasty.

These comfy cotton-blend fleece pants make playtime easy, thanks to a convenient drawstring closure which also ensures a secure fit. The front and back patch pockets add some extra style — and a pair of retro kicks easily complete this athleisure look.

They are a bit pricier, but who can resist a pair of super warm, 100% Peruvian alpaca sweater pants? Not only are they super stylish but they are also lined in the coziest Pima cotton.

Best ski masks & gloves for kids

Beanies are always a good idea, but nothing beats a balaclava for those blustery days. This ski mask-style headgear acts as a hat, ear-warmer and a scarf. Your little one will stay dry for more fun-filled playtime in the snow or on the slopes with this moisture-wicking, low-profile head and neck layer — perfect for added warmth under a helmet or hood.

Mittens are much easier to put on than gloves, especially for younger toddlers. This style is perfect for an extended playground session or snow sports because they're waterproof and insulated. Look for pairs that ride high on the child’s wrist and fasten easily for fewer on and off struggles.

Best snow boots for kids

Whether your toddler is sledding the slopes or blazing slushy trails down urban sidewalks, a pair of warm winter boots are a must. These waterproof, fleece-lined duck boots are super stylish and have a side zipper which makes them so easy for your little ones to get them on and off by themselves.

Not only are these neoprene boots plush and flexible, but they're also 100 percent waterproof. The dual-side handles make this style easy for those independent toddlers who must “do it myself” or parents who need to get out the door quickly!

