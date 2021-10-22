Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As a parent, half of my time on TikTok is spent decompressing and spacing out while poring through funny animal videos. The other half is spent watching content that makes me feel like I’m an understood part of the parenting tribe. We’re all in this together, right?

But somewhere amidst all the scrolling and swiping, I discovered there are some invaluable products touted by real parents that could help me be a better, more productive mom. They’re not impractical impulse buys — rather, they include things that’ll make you feel like you deserve an award for using a parenting hack that’s so darn useful.

The moms and dads of TikTok have spoken. From no-spill sippy cups to fun snack spinners, read on for 17 genius finds parents will want to get their hands on ASAP.

Clever TikTok parenting products

This magical cup — beloved by many TikTok parents — has a special base that grips smooth surfaces but is also easily lifted. So, if you’ve got a feisty toddler prone to shoving cups of juice to the floor, this could save you lots of paper towels.

With more than 760,000 views on TikTok, this clips shows how effective this tray is for motivating picky kids to eat by turning mealtime into a board game. They’ll race to reveal fun images and get to the covered prize (supplied by you) at the end. Moms love that it’s made from BPA-free melamine and is dishwasher-safe. Plus, it comes in several fun themes, including Dino Time and Outer Space.

When a kid starts to pour cereal from the box, it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that half is going to end up on the floor. But this TikTok-famous, self-serve cereal dispenser makes it virtually impossible for kids to make a mess — and you won’t have to bust out the vacuum … again.

Whether you’ve got toddlers or teens, as a parent you’re probably getting way less sleep than you’d like to. This viral miracle concealer disguises bags and unsightly dark circles so well that you’ll appear rested and refreshed.

This user's TikTok video on the Dare-U-Go! plate has more than 160,000 views for a reason. It's great for on-the-go — the heavy-duty silicone folds down to seal the snack compartments when not in use, and it’s top-shelf dishwasher-safe.

When life gets busy, family schedules get complicated, and parents get frazzled. Be an organizational ninja and keep mealtimes, appointments, sports schedules, and to-do’s on track with this highly rated dry-erase calendar.

There’s nothing quite as excruciating as stepping on a stray Lego with bare feet. Save yourself from future injury with this handy table, which creates a dedicated station for building blocks and stores the tiny bricks neatly when not in use. It also works well for art and artwork storage.

This ranks up there on TikTok #momhacks. Whether you’ve got a wailing baby or need to referee fighting toddlers in the backseat, this gadget helps you have eyes in the back of your head. It features a night vision function and an adjustable camera, so you won’t miss a thing.

It’s a known fact that washing machines eat socks, right? Whatever you want to tell yourself, you’ll save a whole lot of time looking for tiny, elusive baby socks by washing them together in an inexpensive mesh bag. TikTok users also like using them for washing their kids’ masks.

When your kid says he or she is thirsty at bedtime, there’s no need to root around in the kitchen for a cup you’ll have to wash in the morning. This gadget — which has racked up more than 95,000 views on TikTok — affixes to most faucets and converts a sink into a bubbly water fountain with the touch of a finger.

Instead of pre-packaged, unhealthy chips, try this five-compartment snack spinner to showcase healthier options like fruits, veggies or crackers. The container is a popular find among parents on TikTok, who love it for its easy portion control and leak-proof functionality. Best of all, it’s BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and lightweight, so it can be easily stashed in a bag for on-the-go snacking.

Some kids can’t make their own bed because they’re little and it’s a hard task, while others are just, ahem, a bit lazy. But you’ll never be annoyed with your kid again for leaving the bed a big ‘ole mess, thanks to these zip-up sheets and comforter. Bedding goes over the mattress like a fitted sheet and zips up like a sleeping bag. No folding and tucking required.

You know that phrase, “work smarter, not harder”? This product helps you “parent smarter.” Babies and toddlers drop sippy cups and bottles constantly, but this simple gadget will save you from having to retrieve them off of a filthy floor countless times a day.

Save yourself from frustration-filled mornings —and keep indecisive kids on track — by having your child pick out school outfits in advance. Assign an outfit to each day of the week in a hanging cubby, and you’ll never be late for school again.

Perfect for your handbag, car or kitchen cabinet, these adorable first aid kits with more than 100,000 TikTok views from this user's video, are a must-have for treating everything from skinned knees to splinters. They’re also a great gift for friends with kids.

Kids always have to go to the bathroom at the most inconvenient and awkward times. When you’re potty training and there's no rest stop in sight, this popular travel urinal is an invaluable option during emergency situations.

If you’re out and about and need to convert a regular water bottle to a toddler cup, this trending adaptor has you covered.

