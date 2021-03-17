Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As recently as 2019, a AAA study found that Americans spend an average of about an hour in the car each day and drive nearly 12,000 miles a year.

With everything that we do in our cars, keeping them clean can often be a challenge. Whether you order takeout and end up eating it in the car or have been going for weekend drives as the weather gets nicer, you might even be spending more time in your vehicle than usual.

While taking your ride to the car wash can help it sparkle on the outside, there are plenty of ways that you can keep it clean and tidy on the inside, transforming it from just a vehicle to a sanctuary. We rounded up some of the most innovative finds that can help keep your car clean and organized, no matter how much time you spend behind the wheel.

From hooks for your handbags to a mini trash can, read on for everything you'll want to put inside your whip.

Top-rated products to keep your car neat and tidy

This "Shark Tank" invention has now amassed more than 20,000 verified five-star ratings on Amazon. They're designed to fill the space between your seatbelt and console to prevent your phone, headphones and, of course, loose French fries from falling into the abyss. Each set includes a Drop Stop for both the driver and passenger sides of your car.

Handbags weren't made for tossing in the backseat to eventually strain to reach when you realize you forgot to grab your chapstick. These headrest hooks can be installed in just 20 seconds and can hold up to 44 pounds per hook.

From dirt trapped in your cupholders to dust that accumulates on the vents, it can be hard to get in the nooks and crannies of your car for a deep clean. With a cherry blossom scent, this clever cleaning gel will pick up all of the grime lurking in your vehicle and leave a fresh feel afterwards. It's also reusable and can be stored in the included jar between uses.

A portable vacuum that you can keep in your trunk will come in handy for accidental spills and road trips. This top-rated cordless tool features a HEPA filter and can run for up to 30 minutes on a full charge.

"I bought this to use as a car vacuum to keep it tidy between washes," wrote one recent verified Amazon reviewer. "It's definitely served this purpose well. It's super lightweight and has powerful suction for a cordless vacuum."

If the pockets in your car have been moonlighting as garbage cans, investing in an actual problem-solving find might relieve you of your trash cleaning duties. It features a leak-proof lining, side mesh pockets and adjustable straps, so you can set it up nearly anywhere in your ride.

The trunk of your car may never be empty, but it can at least be neat. Whether you have reusable grocery bags and snow-removing tools stored back there or simply want to prevent your groceries from toppling over during the ride home, this organizing solution can help. Aside from the sturdy base, it also features hooks that can secure in your trunk to prevent it from sliding.

Rather than letting dirt and dust accumulate in your cup holders, these removable coasters from WeatherTech catch it all so you can clean with ease. These USA-made coasters also catch spills and condensation and prevent your cups and bottles from rattling in the holders.

Consider this seat cover a hammock for your furry friend. It's made from four soft layers, which are made out of waterproof cotton, Oxford 210D (a water-resistant fabric) and a rubber backing. It can be used in either the back seat or your car's trunk and features adjustable clips and seat anchors that help keep it in place.

Keeping your car tidy doesn't only just involve the inside. Foggy, yellow headlights can prevent your ride from looking its best, but this easy-to-use kit can get the job done in just an hour. It includes a holder, sanding discs, compounding pad and compound to restore your headlights to its former glory.

Keep the clutter out of your console and your cupholders with this glasses holder. They can clip onto your visor or vent to keep your specs right where you need them at all times without adding to the mess.

If only your windshield wipers could clean both sides of your windshield! This nifty tool comes with microfiber cloths and extendable pole, so you can get into those hard-to-reach places without overextending yourself.

From your carpets to your seats, it can be easy for the upholstered areas of your car to attract dirt. This bestselling carpet cleaner can remove stains instantly, and doesn't require any vacuuming or rinsing to get the job done.

"I absolutely did not expect it to work that well," one reviewer who said they discovered the product on TikTok, wrote. "I used it on my stairs in my home and my car seats. The stains came right out!"

Little ones can often account for half of the mess in the backseat, including the skid marks on the back of your chairs. These 4.8-star rated guards quickly fasten to the back of the seats in your car to prevent dirty shoes from scuffing them up.

Cup holders tend to store more than just cups, but they can't hold everything. This innovative organizer contains enough slots to hold your reusable water bottle, phone, loose change and more. It also features a special slot for your charging cords to pass through and can be tossed in the dishwasher for an easy clean.

Before it's time to blast the AC, make sure the air vents in your car are clean! These mini dusters can get the job done, but can also be used to clean blinds, keyboards and shutters.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!