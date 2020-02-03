Amazon customers say this $12 spot remover is 'the best carpet cleaner'

The Folex Carpet Spot Remover is meant to work almost instantly — simply apply a few sprays to the stain, work it into the affected area with your fingertips and then blot with a cloth to make the stain disappear. The best part? No rinsing or heavy scrubbing is required.

So what exactly is in the bottle? One Amazon reviewer joked that it must be pixie dust, but the cleaner is actually a water-based non-ionic spot remover that works to bring stains to the surface for easy removal. The "non-ionic" part of the formula means it's specially designed to have neither a positive or negative charge, that way it won't attract dust or dirt back to the area. The brand says the formula will remove pet accidents, grease, ink, red wine, coffee, blood, rust, food, cosmetics, dirt, grime and most old stains.

"It works...like REALLY works," one satisfied reviewer wrote. Amazon

We haven't tried to stain remover ourselves, but over 3,000 Amazon customers have given it a perfect five-star rating. Many praised the product for its odor-free results.

"Easily the best carpet cleaner I've ever used," one reviewer wrote. "We moved recently and when one of the movers dragged in something on his shoe that looked like tar, I thought it would be a pain to remove. As things turn out, I sprayed some Folex on the spot, swished it around a bit with my finger and the tar disappeared. I wouldn't have believed it if I hadn't done it myself!"

Reviewers also noted that the product will work on both old and fresh stains.

"I have a few wine/beer/soda stains that have been on my carpet for at least a year, only because I thought I would have to go rent a carpet shampooer to get them out," a reviewer wrote. "This stuff literally takes SECONDS to work and the result will make you want to use this on every spot you see on your carpets."

One customer used the spray in their car for stains that accumulated over the last ten years — and the improvements after just one use are drastic.

One reviewer loved the results after just one application. Amazon

Although it is highlighted for its results on carpets, the product is also safe for use on clothing, upholstery and rugs. The brand says the spray is safe for use on any material that can be safely dampened with water, though it still recommends testing the product on a small area before applying generously.

If you've waited this long to remove that pesky coffee or red wine stain on the couch, Folex Carpet Stain Remover might finally get rid of it in minutes.

