It's no secret that the best kinds of products are those that help solve common problems.

Here at TODAY, we've shared quite a few — from slimming jeans to a clever organizing solution for handbags — and some have proved to be favorites among readers. These simple products help make a huge difference when it comes to those small, pesky problems.

Hate spending all your money on dry cleaning? Tired of trying to clean those hard-to-reach crumbs? These ingenious products will spare you the frustration! Keep scrolling to shop the problem-solving products TODAY readers are buying right now.

Problem-solving beauty products

Cracked and dry winter lips can be annoying. Luckily, this $6 scrub will hydrate and exfoliate your lips, leaving them smooth, hydrated and relieved.

Winter weather can leave your hands feeling dry and uncomfortable — but this cream can help! If ashy, cracked feet are also an issue try the O'Keefe's foot cream.

Bad hair days can ruin your confidence and frizzy locks are a common culprit. This microfiber hair towel stays in place and promotes smoothness.

Dry soles and heels can happen to anyone — especially during the cold-weather months. Amazon customers swear by this foot cream to get their feet back into tip-top shape. If your hands are also a problem, you try the top-rated O'Keefe's hand cream.

Problem-solving home products

If you're looking for something that will make cleaning easier, these counter gap covers are perfect. They cover the gap between the stove and your countertop, preventing crumbs from falling into hard-to-reach places.

Do you feel like you're calling the plumber more often than you'd like? Quickly fix the issue by placing a TubShroom in the drain to prevent hair from clogging your pipes.

Cooking can be particularly frustrating when things don't go your way. If you're looking to make a healthy dinner on a time crunch, this tool turns vegetables into "noodles" with ease.

Problem-solving fashion products

Have your sweaters seen better days? Instead of dropping some serious cash on new clothes, use this $15 fabric shaver to make everything from cozy sweaters to winter dresses look new again.

Hunting for your wallet while you're in line at the grocery store is frustrating. This purse organizer has a pocket for everything you can think of and comes in multiple sizes.

If your dry cleaning bill is skyrocketing, this spray is the perfect solution. Lightly mist worn clothes with the dry wash spray, let it dry (it only takes a few minutes) and you're ready to go! This simple solution helps extend the amount of time between dry cleanings, which save you the big bucks long-term.

