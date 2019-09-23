"I carry a large tote bag every day, but there are no pockets so it was hard for me to stay organized," said Audience Development Coordinator Halle Proper. "I frequently found myself frustrated and searching for a lip balm at the bottom of the bag for minutes."

She said picking up this purse organizer was a no-brainer, especially once she noticed the rave reviews.

"I came across this purse organizer and was blown away by all of the positive Amazon reviews," Proper explained. "For less than $30, I now can easily find whatever I’m looking for without having to dig through my bag!"

TODAY

Better yet, it's the perfect solution for switching between multiple bags because you can easily remove all your belongings at once.

TODAY

Amazon customers seem to agree, as it has over 800 positive reviews so far. People are loving its durable material and variety of pockets.

"The zipper glides smoothly and it has lots of storage spots that are good sizes," one reviewer wrote. Another added, "This organizer fits perfectly in my bag and it collapses when I don't want to use all the compartments."

So go ahead and grab that stylish bag you've been dreaming of — this insert can make any purse a practical choice.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!