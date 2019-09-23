At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
If you're a fan of large purses, you know there is nothing worse than searching for that tube of lipstick or pair of sunglasses that has fallen to the bottom of your bag. A task that should take a matter of seconds turns into minutes of fumbling around in a bottomless pit of your belongings.
One TODAY editor found the perfect solution to this problem — and it's less than $30! It currently comes in six different sizes and 12 colors.
Ztujo Purse Organizer Insert
"I carry a large tote bag every day, but there are no pockets so it was hard for me to stay organized," said Audience Development Coordinator Halle Proper. "I frequently found myself frustrated and searching for a lip balm at the bottom of the bag for minutes."
She said picking up this purse organizer was a no-brainer, especially once she noticed the rave reviews.
"I came across this purse organizer and was blown away by all of the positive Amazon reviews," Proper explained. "For less than $30, I now can easily find whatever I’m looking for without having to dig through my bag!"
Better yet, it's the perfect solution for switching between multiple bags because you can easily remove all your belongings at once.
Amazon customers seem to agree, as it has over 800 positive reviews so far. People are loving its durable material and variety of pockets.
"The zipper glides smoothly and it has lots of storage spots that are good sizes," one reviewer wrote. Another added, "This organizer fits perfectly in my bag and it collapses when I don't want to use all the compartments."
So go ahead and grab that stylish bag you've been dreaming of — this insert can make any purse a practical choice.
