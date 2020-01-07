The hangers are made with a non-slip velvet material that is meant to hold clothes in place, while the notches on each side are perfect thin straps. It also features a flat, slim design that will help add extra space to your closet rack when they're not in use.

You can purchase them in a pack of 30 for $14.99, a pack of 50 for $20.99, or a pack of 100 for $38.99. They're available in black, grey and ivory — and are currently the bestselling hangers on Amazon!

TODAY Editor Courtney Gisriel switched to these velvet hangers two years ago and hasn't looked back. Their sleek design and space-saving profile gave her closet an upgrade that made her feel "like a whole new woman."

"They give my closet a really streamlined look, hold the shape of my garments pretty well and save on space," Gisriel said. "I’m able to fit more dresses and tops into my tiny New York closet than I had before. I also use them in my coat closet and they’ve been able to seamlessly support weighty wool coats and heavy winter jackets surprisingly well."

Amazon customers also love these hangers, with over 5,000 reviewers giving them a perfect 5-star rating.

"I can't sing their praises enough," raved one buyer. "Just do yourself a favor and buy one or two packs so you can do a closet overhaul."

Many happy customers are fans of how the velvet grips onto almost any kind of fabric, keeping the garments safe and secure.

"I also really like the velvet finish, as none of my clothes can slip off them — even garments with slinky fabric," one reviewer noted.

Unsurprisingly, one of the most talked-about features of these sturdy hangers is the space-saving factor.

"Already I can see that I have much more space," wrote a satisfied shopper. "50 hangers are about the same size as 36-38 of the others. Everything on the new hangers is hanging uniformly, making it easier to see what I have."

Less positive reviews have noted issues with durability, so it's recommended to handle them with care.

If you do decide to make the switch to velvet hangers, Gisriel told us that you may have to watch out for sneaky hanger thieves.

"My husband, on the other hand, did not make the switch to this velvet set and I’ll catch him trying to steal one of mine every once in a while," she told us. "But I always steal it back because they’re so great."

