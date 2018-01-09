share tweet pin email

Confession: I have an embarrassing collection of hangers. Pretty pink ones, glossy blue ones, simple black ones from online orders — I’ve got them all. And though my collection rivals that of a Target, I’ve never given much thought to them. They’ve always been a mainstay in my closet, sure, but I’ve always paid more attention to the clothes on them than the hangers themselves.

In my all-too frequent shopping trips (I like to browse, OK?), I’ve often come across what I like to call “fancy-schmancy hangers” — you know, the ones with pearls or made of luxe materials, etc. — but I’ve never felt drawn to them. That is, until recently.

I’d heard of Joy Mangano’s Huggable Hangersbefore and had seen imitation brands all over the place, but I’d never tried them myself. I first heard of Mangano a few years ago when Jennifer Lawrence starred in a movie about the entrepreneur and inventor’s life, and was inspired by her story. Her brand has somewhat of a cult following, and she's known for taking simple items and making them more user-friendly for the everyday woman. I was intrigued to find out what her Huggable Hangers were all about.

Joy Mangano Huggable Hangers, $24 for a pack of 10, Amazon

These are also available in white on Amazon and at HSN in fun colors like green, pink and tan.

If you are looking for a deal, these off-brand velvet hangers are ultra-thin and no-slip with a money back guarantee. They have over 300 five-star reviews on Amazon and users rave about their flexibility and durability.

TechZoo Velvet Hangers, $25 for a set of 50, Amazon

I started by trying the purple chrome-handle variety and immediately noticed their velvety finish. They’re soft and luxe, and a lot more elegant than your run-of-the-mill hanger. Plus, they were noticeably thinner than others I’ve used. Space is always at a premium in my closet, so anything that creates more room is always welcome.

I initially thought the velvet material was there for cosmetic reasons, but it actually serves a useful purpose: The texture grips onto your clothes so they don't slip to the floor. Slinky dresses or silky blouses that would typically slide right off the hanger now stay on firmly in place. And don't let the thin shape fool you; these hangers are sturdier than others I’ve used. Even my boyfriend noticed their value right away!

At less than $20 for a pack of 10 on Amazon, Huggable Hangers combine fashion and function. And if something as small as a hanger can brighten up my daily routine, I’m down to try it. It’s the little things in life, right?

If you want to learn more about Joy, her debut book, "Inventing Joy", premiered on HSN November 4th, 2017.

This article was originally published on October 9, 2017 on TODAY.com.