I was first introduced to the product a few years ago after finding it near the checkout counter at my local craft store. The cashier couldn't stop raving about it — and with a price tag under $5 I was willing to give it a shot.

I started to swap my go-to stain remover with Grandma's Secret Spot Remover and found that there really hasn't been a stain that is too difficult to tackle.

Simply spraying the solution on the blemish typically isn't enough to fully remove the spot, so I use an old toothbrush to help with the process. I spray it on the stain from a few inches away, let it sit for approximately 1 minute and follow by scrubbing the stain with a toothbrush.

To tackle a stain, all you need are three basic things -- a toothbrush, the spot remover and the stained item. Megan Foster

I find that the best tactic is to move the toothbrush in small circles until you start to see the stain lift from the material (but if it's hard to tell, scrubbing for about 30-45 seconds should work). After, you'll want to let it sit for a couple of minutes, then follow with the same spray-and-scrub strategy.

Once I've worked through the technique, I like to throw my stained clothing, shoes or towels in the wash with a load of laundry. If you're dealing with an item that's too large — let's say a rug or a piece of furniture — wetting a towel with warm water to get the excess solution out works just fine.

Now, I thought I was some genius who discovered a hidden gem of a cleaning product, but as it turns out, there are hundreds of people who love Grandma's Secret Spot Remover just as much as I do.

"The shirt in the photo had tomato soup on it, I think. And I left it like that for two weeks (because, lazy!). You can see the progress from the photos. Not a spot remained. Amazing results!" Amazon

"This stain remover has gotten everything, and I mean EVERYTHING out that I've thrown at it. Grease stains on a cotton shirt, that had been washed and dried several times. A nice shirt I had relegated to wearing while cleaning around the house, due to the stains. I can now wear it out again, as it's stain-free," wrote one reviewer after using the product.

Grandma's Secret Spot Remover also comes in a convenient take-along bottle that is perfect for attacking small spills. It also has over 1,900 reviews and a 4.3-star average on Amazon.

Whether you're a drop-prone person like me, a mom dealing with grass smudges or a wine lover with a penchant for spills, this spot remover is sure to save you time and money while dealing with set-in stains.

