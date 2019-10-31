At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
I'm the queen of dropping things. My phone, a bagel with cream cheese, my morning coffee — if you can name it, it's made its way from my hands to the floor.
This troublesome trait isn't a huge deal until one those things falls directly on my clothing and I end up with an unsightly stain. Some stains are easier to remove than others, but when mustard, ink or blood makes contact with fabric, tossing your clothing in the trash might seem like the easiest option.
Until three years ago, I often did just that — kissed my towels, shirts and even rugs goodbye instead of trying to remove a deep-set blemish. When I found Grandma's Secret Spot Remover, my days to tossing (or simply shoving things deep in my drawer) were over.
Grandma's Secret Spot Remover
I was first introduced to the product a few years ago after finding it near the checkout counter at my local craft store. The cashier couldn't stop raving about it — and with a price tag under $5 I was willing to give it a shot.
Stuff We Love
I started to swap my go-to stain remover with Grandma's Secret Spot Remover and found that there really hasn't been a stain that is too difficult to tackle.
Simply spraying the solution on the blemish typically isn't enough to fully remove the spot, so I use an old toothbrush to help with the process. I spray it on the stain from a few inches away, let it sit for approximately 1 minute and follow by scrubbing the stain with a toothbrush.
I find that the best tactic is to move the toothbrush in small circles until you start to see the stain lift from the material (but if it's hard to tell, scrubbing for about 30-45 seconds should work). After, you'll want to let it sit for a couple of minutes, then follow with the same spray-and-scrub strategy.
Once I've worked through the technique, I like to throw my stained clothing, shoes or towels in the wash with a load of laundry. If you're dealing with an item that's too large — let's say a rug or a piece of furniture — wetting a towel with warm water to get the excess solution out works just fine.
Now, I thought I was some genius who discovered a hidden gem of a cleaning product, but as it turns out, there are hundreds of people who love Grandma's Secret Spot Remover just as much as I do.
"This stain remover has gotten everything, and I mean EVERYTHING out that I've thrown at it. Grease stains on a cotton shirt, that had been washed and dried several times. A nice shirt I had relegated to wearing while cleaning around the house, due to the stains. I can now wear it out again, as it's stain-free," wrote one reviewer after using the product.
Grandma's Secret Spot Remover also comes in a convenient take-along bottle that is perfect for attacking small spills. It also has over 1,900 reviews and a 4.3-star average on Amazon.
Grandma's Secret Spot Remover, 2-Ounce
Whether you're a drop-prone person like me, a mom dealing with grass smudges or a wine lover with a penchant for spills, this spot remover is sure to save you time and money while dealing with set-in stains.
