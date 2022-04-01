This bestselling $26 duvet cover keeps my down comforter clean and pristine

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

During the colder months, I spend a lot of my time snuggled up in bed. And since Montana winters are normally pretty rough, I tend to take my bedding pretty seriously.

Recently, I decided to invest in an expensive, high-quality down comforter — my old one was stained, dingy and lacking fluff after too many washes. I don't regret the splurge, but I knew that this time around I would have to invest in a protective duvet cover. Fortunately, finding the perfect one didn't require the same sky-high budget. Amazon has a ton of options to choose from, but after coming across a top-rated duvet cover set for less than $30, I figured it was worth a try.

It's a budget-friendly bestseller

The Nestl Duvet Cover, which also comes with two pillow shams, has almost 50,000 five-star ratings and is currently ranked No. 1 on Amazon’s list of bestsellers in Bedding Duvet Cover Sets. The original list price is $42, but many shades (in the queen size) are currently discounted as low as $26.

The only downside to it coming in 44 different colors was that it made choosing one extremely difficult. Eventually, I settled on Calm Blue because I thought it best suited my bedroom's aesthetic. When I received it, I ended up liking the color even more in person. It appeared to have a lighter blue hue than I was expecting, but it is just as vibrant as its product photo suggests.

The soft microfiber material is machine-washable

Just like my beloved Luxome sheets made me a fan of bamboo bedding, this duvet cover has turned me into a microfiber convert. The double-brushed material is lightweight and feels surprisingly soft — almost like it’s been pre-washed with premium fabric softener. The real test was seeing if it really lived up to it wrinkle-free promise. After inserting my comforter into the duvet and spreading it over my bed, I noticed some wrinkles at first. However, they disappeared when I pulled the fabric taut, leaving behind a smooth and seamless setup.

The cover is also marketed as fade-free. I can’t attest to that yet, as I haven’t had it long enough. Still, I do love how easy it is to care for. It’s machine-washable in cold water and dryer-friendly. I followed the product directions to tumble dry on a low setting, and to my relief, the duvet hasn't shrunk an inch.

Courtesy Katie Jackson

It's also made with button closures at the bottom, rather than a bulkier zipper alternative. The brand says it uses “strong, high-quality stitching to ensure that the buttons stay firmly attached," which helps lessen my worries of them falling off after a few washes. Only time will tell, but so far, everything has remained intact. Plus, it's nice that I no longer have my toes brushing up against a cold, sharp metal zipper in the middle of the night.

It’s protective and pet-friendly!

I love how this duvet cover looks and feels, but the main reason I got it was to protect my new luxury comforter. It’s made of real, sustainable down and 400-thread-count Egyptian cotton. It’s also designed to last for decades — and for it $178, I expect it to.

Thanks to this duvet cover, my comforter is still in pristine condition after a few months of heavy use. I say heavy use because I have a 130-pound dog who sleeps on my bed with me. Wilco is half-St. Bernard and has a very thick coat. So far, the cover has done an excellent job of protecting my comforter from his drool, fur and whatever dirt gets trapped in it. Plus, pet hair won't cling to the material in the wash, so I get a dander-free sleep every time.

All I have to do is remove my comforter when I change my sheets, which is usually once a week, and wash it. With the help of this duvet, it stays stain-free and impeccably white. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if I never have to replace it.

