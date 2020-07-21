Upgrade your bed without breaking the bank with these popular mattress toppers

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you find yourself tossing and turning in bed, there are a few things you can do to achieve a better night's sleep. But if a new set of cooling sheets or blackout curtains isn't doing the trick, you might want to look into purchasing a mattress topper.

Mattress toppers are helpful if you want to add cushioning to a firm mattress or structure to one that's too soft. Either way, it's a budget-friendly alternative to replacing an older mattress.

Some mattress toppers use compact memory foam to provide support while others rely on a down-alternative fill for a soft foundation. And while a topper might be lower on your list of bedding essentials, it has the potential to completely change your relationship with your mattress.

So we did some of the legwork and found 13 top-rated mattress toppers that can help put an end to your restless nights and bring on a comfortable eight hours of peaceful sleep.

One of Amazon's bestselling mattress topper has over 4,600 verified reviews and a 4.6-star average rating. It's made with a down-alternative fill that's tightly packed to provide you with a supportive foundation. It's also equipped with a lightweight cotton exterior, which increases breathability for a cooler feel while you sleep.

The Linenspa gel-infused mattress topper has over 7,900 verified reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. This pad features two inches of solid memory foam designed to align your spine while you sleep and avoid aches and pains in the morning.

This machine-washable mattress topper is filled with down-alternative designed to cool hot sleepers. While it has the same support and comfort as the real thing, the 100% cotton material is hypoallergenic.

Add a touch of luxury to your mattress with this 3-inch topper from Parachute. It's encased in a 100% cotton shell and filled with two layers of plush microfiber.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Topper Supreme is made with three inches of foam material that responds to your weight, temperature and body shape. It includes a removable cover for easy washing and a durable interior that's backed by a 10-year warranty.

If you're a hot sleeper, this foam topper may help you stay cool while you rest. The antimicrobial pad is infused with copper gel and designed to absorb and pull away heat from your body.

The Alexander Signature Cooling Topper is made with "Energex Foam," which is crafted to keep you cool throughout the night. It's covered in organic cotton and features straps at the corners to hold it in place.

This topper is filled with soft gel material and sectioned into squares to provide an even distribution of fill throughout. It has a cotton shell with a waterproof barrier at the bottom to offer lasting protection in humid environments.

This supportive memory foam mattress topper is made to contour your shape to leave you feeling supported throughout the night. It works well for side, back or stomach sleepers and has a ventilated design to increase airflow.

The Serenity mattress pad is one of Wayfair's bestsellers with a 4.6-star average rating and over 3,300 reviews. The design has a diamond-quilted top and a hypoallergenic down-alternative fill. The elastic trim fits snuggly around a mattress and it's machine-washable.

This top-rated memory foam mattress topper has five distinct sections that are designed to maximize comfort while you rest. The textured zones reduce pressure where you need it the most. Plus, it's infused with relaxing lavender essential oils to enhance your sleep experience.

If you want your firm mattress to have a plush feel, this option from Helix could be a good choice. It's covered in soft and durable bamboo fibers and has a hypoallergenic construction for those with sensitive skin.

Enjoy a supportive and comfortable night's sleep with the Natural Latex Topper. PlushBeds gives you the option to choose the thickness and firmness of your topper, which provides you with a completely customized sleep experience.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!