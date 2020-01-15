The top 6 mattresses to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

In the past, finding the right mattress was an extensive process that required a lot of research, effort and planning. But thanks to the rise of online bedding retailers and sites like Amazon, shopping for a mattress online is easier than ever.

Consumer Reports digital lifestyle editor Elliot Weiler stopped by TODAY to share insight on how to shop for the best mattresses online and score the best value.

Whether you prefer to sleep on your back, with someone by your side or you're simply looking for an option that can easily be shipped to your door, Consumer Reports did all the research for you. Ahead, the top 6 mattresses you can buy online, according to Consumer Reports.

Best bed-in-a-box mattresses

Before, buying a bed that came in a box wasn't always the best option. Yes, it was affordable, but it often lacked quality and durability. However, this one from Amazon proves that a bed-in-a-box can actually be a great value.

The Amazon Basics mattress is backed by over 1,100 reviews and has an average of 4.3-stars out of 5. It has a plush memory foam layer that adapts to the contours of your body and a hard bottom layer that gives the mattress structure.

For under $400, you can get a queen size mattress with a full 12-inches of comfort which includes a plush, 4-inch layer of memory foam. Plus, it comes with a 15-year limited warranty.

Best mattress for side sleepers

Are you a person who sleeps on your side? You're not alone. Nearly 70% of people do the same, and a mattress that keeps the spine straight throughout the night is a must.

This mattress will give you firm support thanks to its 100% natural latex foam. "I'm a side sleeper who loves a very firm bed. This morning for the first time in ages it felt like I really had the best night of sleep and my bad back was not aching, not even a twinge," said one buyer.

Best mattress for back sleepers

According to testing conducted by Consumer Reports, back sleepers need optimal support along the natural curve of the spine.

Reviewers agreed that the Avocado Green Mattress was one of the best for these types of sleepers. Its made with organic wool, cotton, latex and up to 1,414 pocketed support coils for the ultimate support.

Best adjustable air mattress

When you think of a typical air mattress, you might be thinking of one you blow-up to take on a camping trip. Fortunately, air mattresses have come a long way and the 360 c2 Smart Bed from Sleep Number is proof.

This high-tech mattress has a 2-inch gel-infused layer that's ideal for comfort and support. Thanks to Responsive Air Technology (and the use of a smartphone app), you can manually adjust two air chambers in the bed to match your ideal level of firmness

Best mattress for couples

Did you know that on average, a person shifts 40 to 60 times per night? That isn't necessarily an issue if you sleep alone, but if you share your bed, tossing and turning can become a big issue.

This mattress delivers responsive firmness for a great night's sleep. It's designed with 8 separate layers — including power core springs, natural latex and organic cotton — to meet the needs of a wide range of sleepers.

