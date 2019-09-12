I also have another confession: I’m not the one who sleeps on it. I bought the full size for my almost-4-year-old when we transitioned him out of his toddler bed. (I know it seems … excessive. But I thought we’d get the most longevity out of it if we skipped the twin step.)

It's an eco-friendly choice

The health and eco-friendly Cariloha was an easy choice. They ship it to you in a box, which is great when you’re lazy like me and it’s made of bamboo and is CertiPUR Certified, which means that it’s low on volatile organic compound emissions, so it won’t off-gas nasties into the bedroom. Plus, it’s made without flame retardants, formaldehyde, phthalates, mercury, and lead.

Let’s talk about how sustainable bamboo is as a material. As Cariloha points out, bamboo doesn’t need to be grown using fertilizer or pesticides and the fast-growing plant quickly replaces itself once cut down.

That’s nice and all, but then there’s the comfort factor, and oh my, you have never laid in anything like it. I’m going to go take a minute to take a break and get horizontal, and I’ll report back...

It's insanely comfortable

Heaven. The top layer is bamboo memory foam, which basically hugs your body. It’s has that perfect sink-in-just-enough quality to it. I own other bed-in-a-box mattresses and they tend to run on the firm side. Though this one is considered medium-firm, Cariloha is the perfect balance between supportive and soft.

The foam base is constructed in such a way to keep you cooler, and the side wedge support extends the sleeping surface of the mattress. You feel like you’re sleeping on a bigger bed because you are. The cover (which comes with your order) is also made from bamboo, and along with the mattress, helps prevent dust mite buildup and stink.

It makes bedtime easier

Nighttime is just happier now. It’s easier. My kiddo wants to go to bed. I want to lay in his bed with him and read him stories. I’ll even say yes to “just one more” because I don’t want to get out of it. I’ll curl up with him and get under the covers when we’re done and he’ll ask "Mommy, what are you doing?" Just hanging out a little longer, kid.

Honestly, there’s no doubt that my son has the best bed in the house. And I’m a wee bit jealous. Now excuse me while I go take a nap.

