April 23, 2019, 8:03 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kavita Varma-White

Earth Day was celebrated this year on April 22. But, really, shouldn’t every day be a celebration of the planet we inhabit? With that in mind, gift giving can have double the impact when you find products that give back to the environment. From shoes to gear to jewelry to cosmetics, we’ve curated a list of items made by companies that walk the eco-talk.

1. Hydroflask 32 Ounce Wide Mouth, $40, Hydroflask

These are the Mercedes Benz of professional-grade stainless steel water bottles that keep liquids cold for up to 24 hours, hot for up to 12. Hydroflask’s charitable giving program, Parks For All, supports the development, maintenance and accessibility of public green spaces.

2. OluKai Ho'opio sandal, $65, Nordstrom

Ask anyone who is a flip-flop aficionado and they will swear by the quality of Olukai shoes. (I became a believer after a recent hour-long, uphill hike in Hawaii, where I wore these. Totally sturdy, comfortable and no blisters!) A portion of all proceeds directly supports the Ama OluKai Foundation, which partners with Hawaiian-based organizations to help preserve land and ocean and maintain the Hawaiian culture and traditions.

3. UBB x Oru Undercurrent 25L Rift Pack, $88, United By Blue

This backpack is versatile. Use it as on your daily commute or use it for weekend fun. It’s got lots of pocket storage and is water-repellent. And, for every product sold, United By Blue removes one pound of trash from our world’s oceans and waterways.

4. Pura Vida Enviro Causes bracelets, $6, Pura Vida

This delicate bracelet is the perfect little gift because it won’t break the bank and you can support an array of environmental causes, from saving dolphins, pandas and sea turtles to protecting the oceans and the planet.

5. S’well Lunar New Year 2019, $50, S’well

Want a water bottle that’s as fashionable as it is functional? S’well is where you find it. We love this gorgeous, limited-edition design with pink cherry blossoms on a sky blue backdrop. S’well partners with UNICEF to help provide clean water to the world's most vulnerable communities.

6. Classic Elephant Pants, $28, One Tribe Apparel

These 100% cotton, elastic waist harem pants are the most comfortable lounge pants you’ll ever wear. And a portion of every sale goes toward anti-poaching of ivory, wildlife and habitat protection, and research on curing elephant diseases.

7. Siku Small Flex Necklace Sterling Silver, $128, Etsy

This Siku Sterling Silver necklace is a delicate delight. The company gives three percent of profits to prevention and reversal of climate change.

8. One Happy Leaf Whale Earrings, $25, One Happy Leaf

Whales, llama, turtles, unicorns … these are the sweetest bamboo stud earrings. And for every item ordered from One Happy Leaf, a tree is planted on your behalf.

9. Aveda Light The Way Candle, $14, Aveda

This soy wax candle has hints of Haitian vetiver, marjoram and cedarwood. The calming scent will make you feel good, as will the fact that 100 percent of the purchase price goes to clean water-related projects.

10. Allbirds Womens Tree Runners, $95, Allbirds

My husband and son both got Allbirds runners for Christmas last year and while they rave about how light and comfortable they are, I love the fact that they are so easy to clean. Just remove the insoles and laces and machine wash them in cold, letting them air dry. And recently, Allbirds has taken a pledge to go completely carbon neutral. For every ton of carbon emitted by the company, the Allbirds Carbon Fund will support a verified emissions reduction project to offset the carbon produced.

11. The “Bring It” Utensil kit, $58, Keep Wild Co.

This handy utensil kit is perfect for camping, with a stainless steel fork and spoon, organic cotton cloth napkin, reusable stainless steel straw and straw cleaner and wood chopsticks. The pouch is made from recycled surf contest banners. By using these, you help reduce the use of single use plastic items.

12. Lush Charity Pot Body Lotion, 8 oz, $28, Lush

You will want to slather this luscious lotion all over your body. It has a light floral perfume of ylang ylang and rosewood oils in a cocoa butter base. And with every purchase, Lush donates 100% of the price to small grassroots organizations working in areas such as environmental conservation and animal welfare.

13. Nuubia Dark Chocolate Covered Sea Salt Caramels, $31, Nuubia

San Francisco-based Nuubia makes these best-selling caramels covered in a thin layer of 65%, single-origin Ecuadorean dark chocolate. Nuubia is committed to sourcing “Wildlife-Friendly” certified ingredients and creating products that showcase efforts to protect endangered habitats, species and wild ecosystems.

14. Parks Project Mount Rainier Throwback Cord Hat, $36, Parks Project

These hats pay tribute to many national parks (Muir Woods, Joshua Tree, Yosemite), but I picked this one because it’s the mountain I see in Washington state on a clear day. Each Parks Project collection helps fund a project in national parks, ranging from trail conservation to habitat restoration.