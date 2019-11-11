These $25 bedsheets are soft, pill-resistant and stay cool all night long

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Nothing beats curling up between silky-soft sheets. If you’re looking for a new set, we found a great one. They've sold out in the past but now they're back in stock.
We stumbled across the Mellanni Microfiber Bedsheet Set, which ranges from $25 to $33 on Amazon, and when we saw more than 60,000 reviews (and a 4.4-star rating), we had to try them.
We were not disappointed.
Mellanni Microfiber Bedsheet Set
The sheets are crazy soft
You know how some sheets are just noticeable? Maybe the fabric is a little scratchy or they rustle loudly. These sheets blend into the bed and feel like butter — you don’t even notice they’re there. Or, as one Amazon reviewer noted, after months of use, "They are so unbelievably soft, it's as if you're sleeping on a giant puppy."
(Couldn't have put it better myself.)
They don't wrinkle
Full disclosure: I don’t iron sheets! So I was careful to pull the sheets out of the dryer promptly, per the directions. They came out almost perfectly smooth. They even stayed wrinkle-free overnight and looked great in the morning.
Stuff We Love
They fit perfectly
I tried them on a 10-inch-thick king mattress and the deep pockets fit well without bunching up or looking overly stretched — and they stayed in place. (The sheets come in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king.)
They're pill-resistant
I washed the sheets a few times. Unlike a set I bought last year that pilled up almost instantly, these still looked brand new. Plus, the microfiber material feels durable — not too thin, not too thick.
They help keep you just the right temperature
The pillowcase stays cool without being too cold. The flat and fitted sheets seemed to have some sort of temperature-regulating magic. One reviewer agreed: "We live in coastal Carolina, where the humidity is always high and these sheets won't stick to you like other sheets often do."
I found the sheets remained the perfect temperature all night long.
They come in dozens of colors and patterns
Beyond the gray color I picked up, the sheets come in over three dozen colors. There's bound to be one that matches any bedroom. There are some pretty patterns, too, including paisley, stripes and a clean, modern quatrefoil.
Bottom line: Are the sheets worth it?
For less than $30, whether you're looking for a new main set of sheets, a set for the kids or a spare set for guests, it's hard to go wrong with these sheets. They look and feel like a dream. As reviewer Jonathan Henry put it, "I don't want to leave my bed ever."
Same, Jonathan, same.
