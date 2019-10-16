These aren't your standard jeans. Levi decided to nix the traditional button and zipper combination for an easier pull-on option made with a stretchy waistband. The thick waistband is meant to provide a slight slimming effect, almost like built-in shapewear!

One reviewer described them as pulling "on like leggings and definitely wear like skinny jeans--but without any of the drawbacks of skinny jeans."

They are currently available in a wide array of sizes and lengths, and they come in three different colors.

Amazon

The jeans are made out of long-lasting stretch denim that is meant to hold up after many wears and washes. The thick waistband is meant to keep these jeans right where you leave them, so there's no need to worry about having to constantly pull up your pants.

People, especially moms, are really loving the slimming and shaping effect these jeans have. One reviewer even described them as "magical," and it looks like 2,000 other people agree with her!

Amazon

"I have a two-year-old, an awesome mom pouch, and a healthy love of bread," one mom raved. "These jeans make me look even better than I did before I grew another human being."

"There is a meshy band (like heavy-duty pantyhose) across the belly that completely eradicates my "Mommy" tummy," another wrote.

If you're looking for other styles, Levi's is currently holding a major sale on its warehouse items — with some jeans up to 70% off!

