Finding well-fitting jeans can be daunting — especially when shopping online. You want jeans that are slimming, form-fitting and the right length, but that doesn't always pan out. And don't even get me started on finding the right style.
It looks like these No. 1 bestselling Levi Strauss & Co jeans might do everything you want them to and more. With over 2,000 positive reviews on Amazon, people can't stop raving — especially about the slimming and shaping effect of its pull-on waistband.
Levi Strauss & Co Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans
These aren't your standard jeans. Levi decided to nix the traditional button and zipper combination for an easier pull-on option made with a stretchy waistband. The thick waistband is meant to provide a slight slimming effect, almost like built-in shapewear!
One reviewer described them as pulling "on like leggings and definitely wear like skinny jeans--but without any of the drawbacks of skinny jeans."
They are currently available in a wide array of sizes and lengths, and they come in three different colors.
The jeans are made out of long-lasting stretch denim that is meant to hold up after many wears and washes. The thick waistband is meant to keep these jeans right where you leave them, so there's no need to worry about having to constantly pull up your pants.
People, especially moms, are really loving the slimming and shaping effect these jeans have. One reviewer even described them as "magical," and it looks like 2,000 other people agree with her!
"I have a two-year-old, an awesome mom pouch, and a healthy love of bread," one mom raved. "These jeans make me look even better than I did before I grew another human being."
"There is a meshy band (like heavy-duty pantyhose) across the belly that completely eradicates my "Mommy" tummy," another wrote.
If you're looking for other styles, Levi's is currently holding a major sale on its warehouse items — with some jeans up to 70% off!
