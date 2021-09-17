Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that the temperatures are finally cooling down, it's time to swap our shorts and dresses out for the most timeless piece in our closets: jeans. If you've been living in sweatsuits, leggings and anything else with an elastic waistband, though, the jeans you haven't touched in almost two years might not cut it anymore.

Stiff denim is the last thing we want to put on at the end of the day, so we scoured Amazon to find stretchy, slimming jeans that, according to reviewers, don't disappoint. You might think that "stretchy jeans" translates to "jeggings," and, you might have a point. Luckily, some of these bottoms are so stylish that no one will be able to tell.

Not only should your denim be comfortable and breathable, but it should also complement your figure, so we kept that in mind with these picks. From jeans with a little bit of give and pairs that deliver with an elastic waistband to Gen Z-approved straight leg styles, keep reading for the slimming jeans you'll want in your closet this fall.

Best jeans on Amazon, according to shoppers

Jeans with an elastic waistband are simply revolutionary. One Shop TODAY writer loves that these bestselling pull-on jeans are not only comfortable, but they also look like the real thing too. They've amassed more than 42,000 verified five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers that love the tummy-control features and different color options.

These pants are made from a blend of cotton, polyester and other stretchy materials that smooth and shape your body. Despite being labeled as jeggings, they feature a zipper closure for an authentic look in 11 different washes.

If you prefer a mid-rise fit, these bootcut jeans are worth considering. Nearly 14,000 verified shoppers have given them a five-star rating, including one reviewer that called them the "best jeans ever." "These fit like a dream and are extremely comfortable," they wrote. "They have stretch in all the right places and are super flattering. I'm fixing to order 3 more pairs."

You can wear these jeggings with everything from flats to boots. One reviewer even said that they look so much like real jeans that they can even wear them to work. They also come in a range of colors, including black, white and a light wash. The elastic waistband just seals the deal.

Who can resist a good pair of Levi's? You can find over a dozen figure-flattering styles in all standard, plus and slim sizes. The 721 pair has received over 15,000 verified five-star ratings from shoppers that are raving over how comfortable they are.

These straight-leg jeans check all of the boxes: They're high-waisted, slimming and they feature real pockets. Their stretchy fabric makes for a flattering silhouette, which must be why more than 8,000 verified reviewers gave them a five-star rating.

These mid-rise jeans sit right at the waist for a style you can actually breathe in. Reviewers — more than 6,000 of them — are saying that they have a "great fit" and that they "fit like a glove."

These classic jeans hug your curves in all the right places. They have a mid-rise fit and come in a variety of colors and sizes that are sure to please. "Lee Jeans made these as if they were custom tailored just for me," wrote one of the more than 6,000 verified five-star reviewers. "An inspiration in comfort, fit, flex, and... dang, I look good in front of the mirror wearing these jeans!"

Unlike the bestselling skinny style, these bootcut jeans feature a normal waistband but still boast a stretchy fit. Thanks to the mid-rise design and tummy-control panel, you don't have to sacrifice comfort for style with this pair.

Don't you just love the sound of a 'sculpting' jean? One verified five-star reviewer called them the "most figure-flattering jeans I've ever owned," calling them out for their smart cut (no sagging) and comfortable feel.

"Been looking for a pair of jeans that fit well, and these fit the bill," wrote one verified reviewer that gave these pants a five-star rating. They come in six different washes and feature a tummy-control panel that feels and looks slimming.

With over 26,000 verified five-star ratings, these tapered bottoms are the fifth bestselling jean on Amazon. They come in dozens of colors ranging from a classic black to a bright red, and reviewers love the fit and quality.

These jeans only come in three simple colors, but that's all you'll need. They have a mid-rise fit and classic bootcut opening that you can wear with almost any shoe.

The fit, length and feel have landed these bootcut jeans over 1,000 glowing reviews. "Love the way they fit and that after several washings they are still holding up strong," wrote one verified reviewer. "These were just perfect and true to size."

