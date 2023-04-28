I found the perfect pair of jeggings for every season — and they're under $35

While some jeggings have such narrow legs that they require aerobic talent to pull on, these slip on easily. I love that there are no bulky belt loops or a pinching zipper or button to dig into my stomach. Instead, there’s a two-inch elasticized waistband, and New York City-based fashion stylist (and friend!) Desiree Miranda says this is a key feature to look for in a jegging.

“You want that wider, contoured waistband for a slimming effect,” says Miranda. The waistband sits just below my belly button, and if I could make one modification, it would be a higher rise to provide more stomach coverage.

They're functional and come in a variety of options

The back pockets are functional, while the front ones are just for show, which I love for a pair of white pants because you can't see the lining of the pockets. If you opt for the white shade, I will suggest wearing a pair of skin-colored underwear with these because any colored pair of underwear I tried showed through. If you're looking for other color options, you're in luck. There are 21 shades to choose from including black, white, sage green and khaki brown, along with different denim washes.

Selecting the right length is important when buying jeggings: Ones that are too short can cut you off in the wrong place, and those that are too long can bunch up and look unflattering. The best part of these jeggings is that each size comes in three lengths to suit your height: short, long and regular. I'm 5-foot-2-inches and bought a two regular, which hits a little below my ankle. The next pair I buy will be the short length for a more capri-style look for warmer weather.

If you're wondering what length you should choose for yourself, Miranda says the sweet spot is just above your ankles. “I typically recommend a woman under 5-foot-3-inches to purchase the short style, someone 5-foot-4-inches to 5-foot-7-inches the regular style, and anyone above 5-foot-7-inches the taller option,” she says. Miranda also suggests opting for a shorter inseam with jeggings, so you can create that cropped hem look.

I found that these jeggings run true to size too, so don’t count on them shrinking in the dryer if you order a size too large. After multiple spins in the washing machine and dryer, I didn’t notice any shrinkage. I’ve also been pleasantly surprised by how well the pants have held their shape.

You can dress them up or down

Unlike leggings, which can be worn as tights under a dress or skirt, jeggings are designed to be worn on their own. For a casual look, I like to pair mine with a tank top, a thin t-shirt, or a slouchy sweater. They can also be dressed up with a tunic blouse or cropped jacket. As for footwear, I prefer to match my jeggings with fashion sneakers in colder months and sandals in the spring and summer. And since they taper at the ankle and easily tuck in, jeggings also look great with ankle boots, as well as mules or ballet flats.

One imperfection I should note is that you can see white stitching on the outside of the waistband from the inside labels, however, they blend in with the color and it's not super noticeable. Some reviewers said there was fraying on the knees with some of the denim color options, but thankfully this wasn't my experience and I plan on buying a shorter pair for summer.