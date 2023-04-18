Workout bottoms are always better with pockets — 14 to shop, starting at $11

If you're like us, there's no way you're leaving the house without a purse. Put aside the essentials (phone, wallet, keys) for a second, but how else could you carry around your favorite lip balm, sunglasses, travel perfume, hand lotion and other musts? It's 2023, and there are too many trends-turned-necessities we've fallen hard for to not have with us 24/7.

But what happens when a purse isn't an option? Yoga in the park, workouts at the gym or even runs around the neighborhood don't make ideal scenarios to carry around that brand-new tote or clutch. And if you're not about the belt bag revival (you should really give it a try), we're going to have to rely on fitness and athleisure attire with pockets to carry around all our must-haves.

When it comes to fitness fashion, clothing has come a long way in terms of style and function, but would you believe that some leggings and shorts are still NOT made with some sort of pocket or built-in storage? That's a fight for another day, but for now, we're helping you out by rounding up some of our favorite pocket-clad workout bottoms that you can shop right now — and we even included a few Shop TODAY editor favorites!

Leggings, shorts and other bottoms with pockets

Finding functional athletic wear shouldn't break the bank, which is why we're shopping these Walmart bestsellers. At just $11 each, we're tempted to grab these Athletic Works shorts in all 19 available shades.

If you're not looking into Costco's apparel offerings, you could be missing out, according to SEO associate editor Kamari Stewart. She describes the affordable finds as "buttery soft" and says the fit is perfect. "Every time they're on sale, I buy several pairs," she says.

The biker short became a hot style item last summer, and it looks like it's about to be another go-to this season. Not only do these come with two side pockets, but they're also made with Old Navy's PowerSoft material for a "ridiculously smooth" feel. Use the code HURRY to grab a pair — available in sizes XS -4X — for 30% off.

While pockets may be an essential part of any bottom, some prefer those features to be unseen. That's where this Halara option comes into play, it includes a side pocket hidden underneath the shorts' looser top material, and a back pocket built directly into the waistband.

Lightweight compression. Sweat-wicking fabric. Leg lengthening seams. What more could you ask for? (If you said, "pockets," you'll get those, too.)

Whether you're running errands or running around the block, these athletic shorts are a must-have for summer. They come in several bright colors and feature an extra-wide waistband that will keep them from riding up, according to the brand.

No matter how hot it is or how much you sweat, this pair of leggings is made with a special DryMove fabric designed to keep you comfortable. They come in spring-ready colors (green and pink) as well as a more classic black shade.

If a tight legging isn't your speed, senior SEO editor Jess Bender can't recommend these Amazon options enough. "I can pretty much wear these every day for the rest of my life and be content," she says. "They're fitted in a way that doesn't make me feel schlubby and the pockets are so roomy, I could fit a can of seltzer in there and still have room for other small essentials."

For deals editor Rebecca Brown, finding leggings that won't sag, especially when storing essentials in the pockets, is far from easy. But Brown found her perfect match with the 7/8 Leggings from Old Navy. Not only do they stay put, but she also says they feel silky, are easy to slide on and the pockets fit "a ton of stuff."

When associate editor Emma Stessman isn't wearing American Eagle jeans, you can probably find her in the brand's high-waist leggings. She says the pair is soft, comfortable and flattering — "The pockets are a pretty decent size, too!" she adds.

If you find chafing to be as big of a problem as pocket space, these 2-in-1 shorts offer the best of both worlds. Their built-in inner lining is said to have a snug fit to avoid irritation, while the "ultrasoft" fabric with sweat-wicking tech keeps you dry and comfortable.

For those lower-impact activities, where comfort trumps all else, a more relaxed sweatpant may be the way to go. These French terry bottoms are made to look (and feel) good whether dressed up or down. Key details include an adjustable drawcord, naturally breathable fabric and, of course, pockets.

Despite their high price point, branded commerce editor Francesca Cocchi doesn't regret owning a few pairs of these Athleta leggings. The Salutation Stash style features Powervita fabric that the brand says, "feels like a gentle hug."

Assistant partnerships Editor Lauren Witonsky has a minor obsession with her Lululemon flared leggings. "They have one of those hidden pockets in the back of the waistband that is perfect for bringing a key, cash/card or an AirPods case with you on the go."