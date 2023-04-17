21 gifts from Lululemon that active moms will love — starting at $12

Our moms deserve the world and so much more — and while we know they should be celebrated all year round, with Mother's Day coming up on May 14 now is perfect opportunity to treat them to something special. If you're like us, you've probably already started thinking about what to gift the hardworking moms in your life. Need some inspiration? Lululemon has plenty of options that would make the perfect present for any on-the-go mom (or yourself!).

From the iconic Everywhere Belt Bag to the buttery soft and much-loved Align leggings, there's no shortage of gift-worthy finds to choose from. The retailer is also an underrated place to shop for cute, high-quality fashion and travel accessories, including hair clips, hats and walking gear.

Lululemon's Mother's Day shipping deadline is May 9, so be sure to place your order before then if you want your gift to arrive in time for the holiday. Read on for our top 21 Mother's Day gifts you can score at Lululemon, starting at $12.

Lululemon Mother's Day gifts

You know it, we love it — the viral Everywhere Belt Bag is one of Lululemon's bestselling (and often sold out!) products, and for good reason. It's both stylish and functional, with multiple pockets and an entirely adjustable strap. It also comes in a wide variety of colors to fit the look you love. Stuff it with some headbands, accessories and more for a creative twist on a gift basket.

These classic leggings from Lululemon's Align brand are a fan favorite. Grab a new color for the mom who already loves them, or gift them to the one who's always on the hunt for comfy yet stylish clothes for everything from lounging to errands to workouts.

Keep those pesky fly-aways in check all day with a headband specifically designed to do just that. The brand says it also features a sweat-wicking material and a velvet inlining to prevent any hair damage from occurring, especially during a workout.

This water bottle doubles as a thermos, with double walls and vacuum insulation to keep your drinks hot or cold, according to the brand. It's perfect for an on-the-go mom who never leaves the house without her favorite beverage.

Sun hat season is upon us, and this cinchable one is the way to go when it comes to comfort, style and adjustable fit. One reviewer raves, "I bought this as a gift for my sister, she loved it so much I bought her [one] in another colour. It fits great, comfortable and not stiff on the head, [and] great sun protection."

Mom will be ready for those sweaty summer walks and workouts in this sculpt tank. It features mesh panels for extra breathability and sweat-wicking materials, according to the brand.

You can't go wrong with a cute hair claw clip as a gift — they're one of the easiest ways to keep your hair out of your face in seconds without ruining any styling. One reviewer said that it's "perfect for a quick on the go, [I] throw my hair up real quick. I loved it so much I got it in another color."

This compact clutch can hold all those small daily essentials, and it's easy to slip on thanks to the wrist strap. According to the brand, it's also water repellent!

If a mom you know already owns all of the Align leggings (we wouldn't be surprised!) opt for these flared pants instead. They combine everything we love about the Align line with recent trends: They're super soft, comfortable and the flare style makes these one of the hottest gift this year.

Every mom needs a do-it-all tote, and this one from Lululemon is not only roomy, but the cinched ties make the size customizable as well. On a lighter day, cinch it tighter for extra security. On those day where the kids don't feel inclined to carry their own things, loosen it for some extra space.

This visor does it all, according to buyers. Some say they wear it while hiking, running, playing tennis or even just to keep the hot sun away. "I love a good visor & this one fits that bill," says one happy reviewer. "Either on the pool deck coaching or for a round of golf or for a morning outside workout. It’s perfect."

A phone armband is vital for anyone who loves to walk or run, so it's a great gifting option if you know someone who's been needing one, especially as the days warm and those outside jogs get longer. It has two pockets, and the armband is adjustable for a customized fit.

Summer is right around the corner, and working out in leggings is going to be tougher than usual. To avoid parting with that favorite pair, opt for the Align shorts during the warmer seasons. They're lightweight, breathable and still fabricated with that beloved Align comfort stretch.

Hoodies are a classic gift for any holiday, and with an on-trend high neck this one won't disappoint. Grab it in a variety of colors including vibrants blues, rose, black and more.

This skirt is specifically designed with activity in mind. With a secure back pocket and two side pockets for all of the essentials and lightweight, sweat-wicking fabrication, this would make the perfect gift for a runner or tennis player you know.

According to the brand, these leggings are formulated with their fastest-drying fabric and multiple pockets, making them a great gifting option for an active mom. Pick from 11 different colors, including vibrant colors or subtle neutrals.

What better gift for a mom on her feet all day than a pair of slides designed with comfort in mind? This pair features dual-foam layering for added plush, which is also present on the upper strap to prevent rubbing and irritation.

The Align tank is a summer staple, and also a tried-and-true option for a busy mom who wants to stay stylish but values comfort and functionality. Weightless, buttery soft and supportive with a built in shelf bra — it's almost as if you're wearing nothing, according to the brand.

With mesh backing, sweat-wicking fabric and medium level support, this bra would make a great gift for someone you know who always makes time for the gym or a run. Plus, this summer-ready orange color is only $39.

There are few better gifts for a mom than ultimate comfort. Pair these joggers with the matching Scuba hoodie for the perfect set.

Going somewhere fun this summer? This crossbody bag has a low-profile design that can easily be worn over or under clothes for extra security. The strap is also removable, transforming it into an attachable pouch, so you can enjoy the sights stress-free. Plus, it's water repellant, according to the brand.