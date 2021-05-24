Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Flowers are blooming and the weather is warming, which can only mean one thing: wedding season is here. As you get ready to celebrate the unions of people you love and care about, you might be wondering what to get the happy couple. A wedding registry is a great places to start, but sometimes they're full of several versions of the same items or, even worse, other guests have already bought everything on the list.

Still, you'll want to get them something special that they'll actually use. That's why Shop TODAY spoke to several newlyweds about the most useful gifts they got on their big day, along with engaged couples about things they have on their registries that they actually want (and will actually use). Here are the 13 best and most useful wedding gifts to get for the lucky couple.

Best wedding gifts for newlyweds

NBC News Shopping and Shop TODAY Editorial Directors Gideon Grudo and Adrianna Brach both agree that a small safe for important documents and valuables was among the best gifts they received for their respective weddings. This Honeywell option offers 30 minutes of fire protection and 80 hours of water protection when submerged up to one meter. It has a digital lock combination on the top that can be set to a personal unique code, so there's no need to worry about losing keys to physical locks.

"I'm handy enough around the kitchen, but I don't know the first thing about sharpening knives," said NBC News Shopping Editor Morgan Greenwald. "When I came across this knife block set with built-in ceramic sharpeners, I immediately added it to my registry and made it a must-have. It looks super sleek on my kitchen counter and so far all of the knives have stayed perfectly sharp!"

Newly engaged couple Oralia Lainez and Jakub Tutka are filling their wedding registry with what they call "household luxuries" like this Crock-Pot slow cooker. "These are things we'd like and would use but aren't necessities," Lainez said.

A slow cooker is a low-effort way to make a hearty meal. Just set the timer — for up to 20 hours! —and do anything else you need while the machine does all the work. It even keeps food warm when the timer goes off.

"Believe it or not, this is one of the best gifts I've received so far," Greenwald told us. "My fiancé and I regularly make our own pizzas, and this stone has allowed us to actually shape them into circles. The stone itself is easy to clean and relatively lightweight."

"Cooking for my fiancé is a daily stress because the man is literally always hungry," said Audience Development Analyst Halle Proper. "I love this bestselling Dutch oven because it is durable and will help make extra servings for leftovers. Not to mention, I don’t think I’ve ever seen prettier cookware."

"One of my favorite [wedding] gifts is the KitchenAid Stand Mixer," said Grudo. And, honestly, who doesn't want a KitchenAid mixer? This version comes with three attachments so you can make cookies, cake or brownies in a breeze! With dishwasher-safe parts, cleanup is just as easy.

Air fryers are a kitchen must-have. Anything from cookies to steak can be made in an air fryer with ease and little to no mess. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served in minutes, and with dishwasher-safe parts, cleaning up is just as easy as cooking.

"If I could pick my favorite kitchen appliance, it would probably be this. Not only does it make cooking so much easier and faster, but it’s a healthier way of making all the fried foods that I love," Proper said.

This 320-thread count sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases for full-size beds and larger.

"Admittedly, I've never really splurged on sheets, even though I know I should," Greenwald said. "These West Elm sheets were one of the first things I added to my registry because not only do they have a silk-like texture, but the Tencel Lyocell fabric is also designed to keep you cool."

Proper also has these wine glasses on her registry. These are the perfect white wine glasses to have in your cabinets when you're ready to have a dinner party and entertain guests. They are dishwasher-safe and made with chip- and scratch-resistant glass.

When the party is over and the glasses are away, it's time to preserve the leftover wine. Proper has seen this wine refrigerator across many friend's registries and decided to add it to her own. It holds a dozen wine bottles and has removable racks that are easy to move around to accommodate bottles of different sizes. The built-in fan keeps temperatures cool and consistent to preserve the flavor for long-term storage, while the touch controls allow you to easily adjust the temperature, turn on the light and lock the cooler.

A mixer can be used for more than just baking. All it takes is the quick change of a disc to make six different pastas with this pasta press attachment. It also has a built-in wire cutter so you can customize the exact length of pasta to your liking.

"I already had a KitchenAid mixer before I got engaged, so I thought I could use my wedding registry to get some accessories I might not otherwise buy — like the pasta press," said Greenwald.

"Though it would probably be the most expensive item on my registry, this Dyson vacuum would come with years of use, making it absolutely worth it," Proper said. "Being the neat freak that I am, I am constantly vacuuming, but carrying a heavy vacuum up and down the steps is exhausting. This lightweight option would certainly be my most-used item."

This coffee brews six 12 ounce single-serve mugs of coffee or a whole carafe. It can also be programmed to brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance, so each day can start with the smell of freshly brewed coffee. "The only thing my fiancé added [to our registry] was the Keurig because he wants that the most," Lainez said.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!