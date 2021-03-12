Got 10 minutes? Make a giant chocolate chip cookie in your air fryer

It's warm, golden, gooey and takes only 10 minutes to bake.

TikTok is going wild over this gigantic version of a chocolate chip cookie — a chocolate chip cookie cake, if you will — that cooks up easily in the air fryer.

Jennifer Smith, founder of Grace Like Rain Blog, shared a recipe for air-fryer chocolate chip cookies on her blog, and told TODAY Food the recipe evolved from a family tradition: When it's raining in their Oklahoma town, Smith and her kids love to bake chocolate chip cookies as a gloomy day treat.

The air fryer seemed like a way to simplify the recipe, so Smith gave it a try — with delicious results.

"The air fryer can bake a giant chocolate chip cookie in almost the amount of time it takes my traditional oven to heat up," Smith said, "so it's great for those busy weeknights when everyone is rushing to get out the door for one activity or another — you can have dinner and your dessert and still make it to practice on time."

Smith's tips for making an air fryer cookie are simple: Use softened butter and a pan that's at least 6 inches in diameter but still fits into your air fryer.

"All air fryers cook differently so be sure to watch the time carefully to make sure the cookies are baked to your liking," she added. "In my air fryer, the giant cookie is slightly under-baked at 10 minutes and that's exactly how I like it. You may have to cook a minute or two longer if you prefer your cookies well done."

Jennifer Smith's chocolate chip cookie dough is fairly simple: Brown and white sugar, vanilla, eggs, flour and butter combine with chocolate chips to create cookie dough heaven. Terri Peters

Smith also suggested jazzing your cookie up, putting chocolate chunks in a smiley face on the top or serving it with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.

"The sky's the limit with this recipe," Smith added.

My air-fryer cookie, pressed into the pan and ready to bake. Terri Peters

TikTok users are also sharing their versions of giant air-fryer cookies, and all the chocolaty goodness in my feed was making me hungry, so I ordered a 6-inch round pan and waited for it to arrive, though you could also use tin foil or parchment paper to line the inside of your air-fryer basket. When my pan showed up, I whipped up Smith's cookie batter and pressed it into the pan, then baked it in my air fryer for 10 minutes.

When my air fryer beeped, I was greeted with a heavenly, brown-on-the-outside, gooey-on-the-inside chocolate chip cookie cake. In fact, I only got a bite or two before my kids took off with the rest.

All you need is 10 minutes and an air fryer to make a delicious giant cookie. Terri Peters

Luckily for me, Smith's recipe makes enough dough for a few cookies, so it's back to the air fryer for me.